Forget Rap Beef — Who Wears the Style Crown, Drake or Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick Lamar's Drake-aimed verse on Metro Boom & Future's Like That (with a few strays for J.Cole) has had the internet in shambles, reigniting one of the competitive rivalries in hip hop.

And, as we eagerly wait on the edge of our seats for what happens next, we figured we'd look back at the style history of the rappers in question, Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

What's interesting about the two MCs is that their style histories share many parallels—both styles have evolved for the better over the past decade and have reached peak heights in the last few years. Both musicians have recurring motifs in their wardrobes, with Kendrick remaining unapologetically West Coast and Drake constantly oscillating between U.K. streetwear and the hip-hop fashion meta.

However, the shots fired on the Metro Boomin produced Like That has me thinking: which of the rappers has had the better style over the years? Will the better-dressed individual inevitably foreshadow the winner of this feud? Let's take a look at the best-dressed rapper.

Who is the best-dressed rapper? Kendrick Lamar or Drake?

Round 1

Year: 2011 - 2014

The Winner: Drake

Kendrick: This is another strong example of Kendrick's deep connection to West Coast fashion. Everything from the blue checkered shirt and denim jeans screams SoCal LA. And, who doesn't love a classic pair of Chuck Tayler's — one of the most timeless pairs of sneakers you cop? Yes, Kendrick gave us both Section.80 and good kid, m.A.A.d city during this era. But that is not going to save him this round. There is nothing memorable about this fit.

Drake: There was a time when Drake was bullied for his sweaters. They would even go on to inspire SNL skits. But, jokes are on the critics as Drake's commitment to Missoni's beautifully woven knits during his Take Care run have aged beautifully, with his outfit in the Headlines music video being one of my favorites. Perhaps it's his Toronto background, but Drake always knows how to pick a great knit.

Round 2

Year: 2015 - 2019

The Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick: Kendrick Lamar's 2018 Grammy Award show performance is one of the most unforgettable in recent years — featuring the likes of Dave Chapelle and U2. The rapper took the stage wearing Craig Green from the designer's epic Spring/ Summer 2015 collection, along with Kendrick's beloved Nike Cortez. Rather than feeling like a costume or afterthought, Kendrick's fit here feels like a direct extension of himself and is perfectly styled for such a monumental performance.

Drake: Rocking a fit that looks good, that feels tasteful, and that is worth $1 million is an impressive feat. During one of his shows during a seven-night residency at the O2 in London in 2019, Drake was spotted backstage casually rocking a 7 figure ensemble. A custom Brioni jacket and Tom Ford head two, plus the custom diamonds and the mouth-wateringly expensive Richard Mille rm69 ($750,000 for the record), all contribute to this astronomical number. As for the style itself, it comes together nicely, making Drake look more old money than Young Money.

Round 3

Year: 2022

The Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick: Kung Fu Kenny's BODE era is not talked about enough. BODE is another brand that feels like it directly aligns with who Kendrick Lamar is, an artist. With its beautiful vintage fabrics and commitment to American workwear BODE can almost feel understated. At the same time, the American brand makes some of the best-made garments in the industry, and its price points reflect that.

For all intents and purposes, it's "quite luxury" for a rapper who carries himself humbly. Also, I love how Kendrick incorporates his West Coast essentials, like his Converse, into his luxurious BODE fits.

Drake: I know Drake can dress and put a fit together. He has some of the best cozy weather fits in the game. But what is this? Though I respect this teddy coat from Jean Charles Castelbajac and love how it feels like early-2000s Jeremy Scott, Champagne Papi knew exactly what he was doing here. He was trying to catch a few headlines and did just that as people talked about this jacket for a week.

Round 4

Year: 2022

The Winner: It was close again, but Kendrick has this one.

Kendrick: Martin Rose and Kendrick Lamar are one of the best rapper/fashion designer duos since Riccardo Tisci and Kanye West. There is not much to say about this fit other than it is iconic at this point and probably one of the best fits we've seen Kendrick Lamar in so far.

Drake: Contrary to popular belief, this is another solid ensemble by Drake. The FUBU shirt, VAVA Boots, and walkable clouds by PDF Channel come together beautifully. As for the hairstyle, it's not random. If I were a betting man, Drizzy is referencing Southern black hairstyles that were popular in the early 2000s both in hip hop and in schools I attended. Drake's ability to be referential to hip-hop history is not talked about enough and often reflects how much of a fan (student) he is of the genre.

Round 5

Year: 2024

The Winner: Drake

Kendrick: I love a classic grey suit—it's easily one of the most versatile pieces of formal wear. Though minimal, the cut and silhouette often make or break the overall style of your suit. Though I love Kendrick's suit here, it's too simple and kind of boring.

Drake: Here, Drizzy does the grey suit much better, with its slouchy oversized silhouette that calls back to the 1980s but feels timeless. If you want to start adding suits to your wardrobe, take a few notes from the 6 God.

The Verdict: So, who's walking away with the crown today? Though Drake's wardrobe selection continues to improve and give us viral moments, Kendrick Lamar's fashion always feels like a direct extension of who he is as an artist. This makes his outfit choices feel a little less forced than Drake's picks. Out of the two MCs, Kendrick Lamar is the best-dressed.

