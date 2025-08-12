Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Anthony Edwards’ Reptilian adidas Sneakers Are Shiny & Scaley

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 2

Anthony Edwards is more than just the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s the NBA’s undisputed game-time dunker and one of the most electric young stars the league has ever seen. Oh yeah, and he makes some pretty cool adidas sneakers. 

Edwards’ partnership with adidas has already delivered the AE signature line, a performance-focused blueprint for the next generation of hoop shoes. But now, Ant-Man is taking a step off the hardwood and into lifestyle territory, marking a fresh chapter for both him and adidas.

Shop Anthony Edwards adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For Spring 2026, adidas is dropping two lifestyle-ready Anthony Edwards Superstar editions that swap on-court performance functionality for off-duty needs. The capsule plays on contrasts, delivering two sharply different yet equally statement-making takes on the iconic shell-toed shoe.

The first pair goes full shine, with a shimmering, iridescent glitter upper which perfectly matches Edwards’ larger-than-life on-court persona. The second pair leans wild, dressing the upper in faux crocodile skin that shifts from green to blue for a chameleon-like aesthetic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Each pair also carries a custom metallic “AE” hang tag, which is Edwards’ personal stamp on adidas’ time-honored sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This move puts Edwards in the company of other NBA stars who’ve crossed into lifestyle territory, like LeBron James’ collaborations on luxury-inspired Nike silhouettes or Russell Westbrook and Jordan Brand’s fashion-first drops. 

For adidas, this Superstar shoe, expected to land in Spring 2026 via adidas’ website, is a clear bet that their young superstar has cultural pull far beyond the paint, and they are willing to double down on him.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
  • A Crown Jewel Sneaker for the Young Queen of the WNBA
  • This Insane adidas Sneaker Is the Ultimate Anti-Samba
  • adidas' Crossover Post-Football Sneaker Is a Culture-Clashing Hybrid
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Velvet Brown" Air Force 1 Is Actually a Chocolatey Leather Stepper
  • Clothing Designed Not To Be Seen, but Inhabited (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Icy “Yeti” Dunks Are More Adorable Than Abominable
  • Anthony Edwards’ Reptilian adidas Sneakers Are Shiny & Scaley
  • How Slawn & Moses Itauma Made Literal Boxing Art (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Tip-Top Air Max Sneaker Demands All Your Smoke
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now