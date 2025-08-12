Anthony Edwards’ Reptilian adidas Sneakers Are Shiny & Scaley

Anthony Edwards is more than just the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s the NBA’s undisputed game-time dunker and one of the most electric young stars the league has ever seen. Oh yeah, and he makes some pretty cool adidas sneakers.

Edwards’ partnership with adidas has already delivered the AE signature line, a performance-focused blueprint for the next generation of hoop shoes. But now, Ant-Man is taking a step off the hardwood and into lifestyle territory, marking a fresh chapter for both him and adidas.

For Spring 2026, adidas is dropping two lifestyle-ready Anthony Edwards Superstar editions that swap on-court performance functionality for off-duty needs. The capsule plays on contrasts, delivering two sharply different yet equally statement-making takes on the iconic shell-toed shoe.

The first pair goes full shine, with a shimmering, iridescent glitter upper which perfectly matches Edwards’ larger-than-life on-court persona. The second pair leans wild, dressing the upper in faux crocodile skin that shifts from green to blue for a chameleon-like aesthetic.

Each pair also carries a custom metallic “AE” hang tag, which is Edwards’ personal stamp on adidas’ time-honored sneaker.

This move puts Edwards in the company of other NBA stars who’ve crossed into lifestyle territory, like LeBron James’ collaborations on luxury-inspired Nike silhouettes or Russell Westbrook and Jordan Brand’s fashion-first drops.

For adidas, this Superstar shoe, expected to land in Spring 2026 via adidas’ website, is a clear bet that their young superstar has cultural pull far beyond the paint, and they are willing to double down on him.

