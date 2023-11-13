Sign up to never miss a drop
Forget Stealth, LeBron James Went Dusk Mode in A Ma Maniére Jordans

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Stealth mode? LeBron James just unlocked dusk mode. I'm not just saying that because he's wearing an entirely black outfit, but more so because he's flexing A Ma Maniére's Jordan 5 sneakers. They're named "Dusk."

LeBron James was on the scene at the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers game. While the star Laker sat this game out due to a left calf contusion, King James still supported from the courtside in a chill outfit.

Emphasis on chill, too. James arrived at the game in a durag wrapped around his head — a black one to match the rest of his outfit, of course.

The rest of James' outfit consisted of a regular black short-sleeve tee, black straight-leg trousers, some shiny bling, and a watch cuddling his wrist.

Being the sneaker lover I am, my eyes naturally gravitated to the all-time leading scorer's footwear choice: a fresh pair of A Ma Maniére's Jordan 5 "Dusk" sneakers. They're not even out...yet.

After much anticipation, A Ma Maniére gave its latest Jordan collaboration a proper introduction, announcing the release of the "Dawn" pairs (they drop on November 17, for those wondering).

The collaborative Jordan 5 "Dusk" pairs are confirmed to arrive later (no solid release date yet), but the dark colorway continues to pop up here and there. We even got early looks at the spin. Now, the NBA icon has given the shoe a courtside moment ahead of their launch.

James co-signing unreleased pieces isn't new, either. The Lakers power forward just recently fronted Louis Vuitton's latest campaign, where he posed alongside the brand's newest Speedy handbags (only available for VIPs, Very Important Phriends).

Rihanna starred in the previous one, bringing a plus-one and, thus, packing more punch — or bump, in her case — for her Louis moment.

