Highsnobiety
A Sprawling Creative Campus, Built by Apple Music

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Apple Music isn’t only a platform where music can be streamed, it’s also a space where music can be made.

In tandem with the platform’s 10th anniversary, Apple unveils Apple Music Studios. A state-of-the-art space in Los Angeles, the studio is an over 15,000-square-foot facility that includes two advanced radio studios, A 4,000-square-foot soundstage for live performances, and even a social media lab.

The sprawling campus is described by Apple Music as its “most ambitious creative project to date.” And it's the first of many. 

More Apple Music studios will follow, coming soon to London and New York. These bolster its community-driven efforts, standing alongside Apple Music’s family of radio and production spaces already active in places as disparate as Tokyo and Berlin.

“Apple Music Radio has always been a home for storytelling and artistry, serving as a space for bold conversations and surprising moments," commented Rachel Newman, co-head of Apple Music, in a statement. "With Apple Music Studios, we are furthering our commitment to creating a space for artists to create, connect, and share their vision.”

As Apple Music reaches its 10-year anniversary, it now has a huge space where the next decade of music and radio can be made. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
