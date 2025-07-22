Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
One City's Trash Is Treasure for Aries' Crocs Clogs (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Having fun with fashion is truly "no problemo" for Aries, as evident with its J'Adore Dior spoofs and whimsically trippy collaborations.

Its second Crocs team-up is no exception, arriving as an extension of the brand's genuinely playful DNA.

Aries' new Crocs collab continues the outdoor adventure established with the first partnership in 2023, which featured the Hiker Xscape Clog.

The latest project centers around the beloved Classic Clog, available in two camouflage colorways. The Aries collab also comes with all-new custom Jibbitz charms including leaves, mushrooms, coins, deflated balloons, and what looks like shiny pills, all inspired by the city and its many "artifacts" you may discover while exploring it.

"I think of Crocs Jibbitz as a kind of beachcomber's bounty. This collection was inspired by what you might find on a trip in London Fields," Sofia Prantera, Founder of Aries, says to Highsnobiety.

Aries' Crocs Classic Clog is slated to drop on July 23 on Aries' website and the Crocs app for £75.00 (around $101).

Part of the Aries magic is that the London fashion brand has never really taken itself too seriously and never follows the norm. It keeps the industry on their toes about what's coming next from the label. And that could be anything from a surprising Juicy Couture collab to outdoorsy Crocs with 'shroom Jibbitz.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
