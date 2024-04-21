Finally, Crocs for Hikers

Ever been walking through the great outdoors and said, "Boy, this sure is pretty but I wish I was wearing Crocs?" I mean, who among us, right?

Finally, Crocs has the answer and it's, of course, another clog. The Crocs Hiker Xscape Clog, specifically.

Crocs' Hiker Clog isn't a new style, mind you. The chunky mule first released in 2023 (with an Aries collab no less) but Crocs is giving its outdoorsy mule an expanded drop ahead of Summer 2024, which feels appropriate. Warm weather footwear and all that.

In fact, Crocs has quietly developed an entirely line of thick-soled outdoor clogs, part of the fledgling Xscape line.

There's the $65 Hiker Xscape Clog, which is the obvious star of the show. It's basically a quintessential Crocs Clog on a supersized sole unit, ridged for grip. And the reviewers are raving.

"These shoes were so comfortable and supportive," one customer exclaimed on Crocs' site. "Absolutely worth the purchase and will be buying more!" Now that's good press.

Can't say that you're gonna wanna take these things on a harsh adventure but, then again, better suited to rough stuff than ordinary Crocs.

Now, you might argue that there's not much else to the Hiker Xscape beyond the sole. Because, yes, it's all pretty straightforward stuff, just a classic shape with more foam underfoot.

Par for the outdoor course, these days, what with every brand on the planet producing its own easy-on outdoor shoe (Crocs included).

But there's also Crocs' Hiker Xscape Sandal, a $55 shoe that is exactly what it sounds like.

Perhaps the most interesting style on tap is the Hiker Xscape Festival Clog, which zhuzhes up the OG Hiker Xscape with ankle bungees and a green colorway (for an additional $20). The little cords are presumably removable, too, which is probably nice because you can use them in some sort of emergency rappelling situation. Probably. Don't try this at home, folks.

Little wonder that the Hiker Xscape slid under the culture's wider radar upon initial release.

Crocs' phenomenally wild clog selection is so expansive that there's a new innovation hitting shelves basically every week, from beefy Mary Janes to honest-to-god Crocs sneakers, sometimes even complete with laces (!).

But innovation is necessary in the face of what feels like a million new trek clogs releasing every other day. And if Crocs is to retain its crown as the king of clogs, it's gotta keep the newness coming.