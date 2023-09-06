Sign up to never miss a drop
There’s No Xscaping Aries’ Crocs Collab

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: Aries x Crocs

Model: Hiker Xscape Clog

Release Date: September 6

Price: £75

Buy: Aries

Editor's Notes: Aries is one of those labels that no matter what it’s trying its hand at — be it making football jerseys, sneakers, or a Juicy Couture collab — you can always guarantee it’ll deliver.

So, when the London label revealed that it was set to collaborate with Crocs, another label renowned for its consistently good releases, the result was always going to bang, right?

Well, feast your eyes upon the Crocs Hiker Xscape Clog that's been reimagined twice through the infamous Aries lens this season.

The collaboration, which is set to land on September 6, marks the first time the new Crocs Hiker Xscape Clog has featured in a collaboration, a silhouette made with a Croslite foam upper, a daring midsole with added height, and a sawtooth outsole for superior traction and finish.

1 / 2
Aries / Crocs

Arriving in two colorways — “Slate Grey” and “Desert Grass,” — both takes have been designed with Aries’ version of a “trip” in mind with crystal Jibbitz mimicking amethyst and citrine crystals, seashells, snail shells, natural amber stones, magic mushrooms, and a golden nugget.

Elsewhere, Aries’ signature motif comes to life through a removable and adjustable tonal back strap with a classic braided paracord rope with reflective fleck gripping the upper of the clog.

1 / 2
Aries / Crocs

Such is the world of footwear’s obsession with outdoors-inspired silhouettes, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of Crocs’ new Hiker Xscape Clog over the coming months. But what better way to start out life than as a part of an Aries collaboration? Ideal, really.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
