A$AP Rocky, Donald Glover, Rick Owens... Moncler Genius' Next Line-Up Is Stacked

Moncler’s Genius platform, a project facilitating ambitious collaborations, is heading back on the road. Following a star-studded presentation in London, Mincler Genius is packing its bags and heading to Shanghai.

Housed across a sprawling 30,000 square meters, Moncler will unveil “The City of Genius” on October 19, the final day of Shanghai Fashion Week. The project will be “a metropolis of immersive experiences that will act as a global epicenter of creativity,” according to a statement from the brand.

Part of the experience will be the presentation of new collections and experiences co-created by a bumper line-up of big-name creatives.

Donald Glover, for example, also known by his musical alias Childish Gambino, is one of the co-creators presenting an installation as part of his Gilga Farm project house in Ojai, California. Fellow musicians A$AP Rocky and Willow Smith are also part of the co-creator line-up.

Edward Enninful, Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment design, LuLu Li, Mercedes-Benz by NIGO, and Palm Angels make up the rest of the co-creators. What each of these is exhibiting at the event is being kept under wraps, for now.

Jil Sander and longtime Moncler collaborator Rick Owens are also part of the Shanghai event, presenting new collections followed by a short movie directed by photographer, artist, and filmmaker Wing Shya.

Shya’s movie follows global Moncler brand ambassador Leah Dou growing up from age five into adulthood. It is inspired by a 1960s study that informed The City of Genius event, according to which 98% of five-year-olds qualified as geniuses.

Artist Xu Bing will link the experience, film, and campaign through a creative expression of calligraphy.

When it announced that it was headed to Shanghai, Moncler told us to expect the unexpected. This varied line-up of pioneering creatives is certainly capable of pulling the unexpected out of the bag.