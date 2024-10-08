Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A$AP Rocky, Donald Glover, Rick Owens... Moncler Genius' Next Line-Up Is Stacked

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Moncler’s Genius platform, a project facilitating ambitious collaborations, is heading back on the road. Following a star-studded presentation in London, Mincler Genius is packing its bags and heading to Shanghai.

Shop Moncler

Housed across a sprawling 30,000 square meters, Moncler will unveil “The City of Genius” on October 19, the final day of Shanghai Fashion Week. The project will be “a metropolis of immersive experiences that will act as a global epicenter of creativity,” according to a statement from the brand. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Part of the experience will be the presentation of new collections and experiences co-created by a bumper line-up of big-name creatives. 

Donald Glover, for example, also known by his musical alias Childish Gambino, is one of the co-creators presenting an installation as part of his Gilga Farm project house in Ojai, California. Fellow musicians A$AP Rocky and Willow Smith are also part of the co-creator line-up. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Edward Enninful, Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment design, LuLu Li, Mercedes-Benz by NIGO, and Palm Angels make up the rest of the co-creators. What each of these is exhibiting at the event is being kept under wraps, for now. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Jil Sander and longtime Moncler collaborator Rick Owens are also part of the Shanghai event, presenting new collections followed by a short movie directed by photographer, artist, and filmmaker Wing Shya. 

Shya’s movie follows global Moncler brand ambassador Leah Dou growing up from age five into adulthood. It is inspired by a 1960s study that informed The City of Genius event, according to which 98% of five-year-olds qualified as geniuses.

Artist Xu Bing will link the experience, film, and campaign through a creative expression of calligraphy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When it announced that it was headed to Shanghai, Moncler told us to expect the unexpected.  This varied line-up of pioneering creatives is certainly capable of pulling the unexpected out of the bag. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasJapan W Mineral Green
$130.00
Available in:
3838 2/339 1/34041 1/3
Carne BollenteLove Chronicles Sweater Grey
$295.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Multiple colors
Stockholm Surfboard ClubPac Cap Orchid
$100.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • On Mother's Day, A$AP Rocky Dressed Like a Grandpa
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky Suited Up for the Bottega Veneta Show
    • Style
  • Even A$AP Rocky's Off-Day Outfit Is Next-Level Stylish
    • Style
  • Inside A$AP Rocky's Debut Fashion Show, Where Everyone Dressed Like A$AP Rocky
    • Style
  • Buckle Up: Moncler Genius Is Headed to Shanghai
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Nike's '00s-Coded Dad Shoe Just Got Extra Tuff (& Waterproof)
    • Sneakers
  • How Do You Improve Nike’s Air Force 1? With GORE-TEX, Of Course
    • Sneakers
  • Stüssy & Converse’s Chuck 70s Are Unreservedly Reptilian
    • Sneakers
  • How to Style a Scarf à la Lenny, Mary-Kate, & Co.
    • Style
  • Nike's Waterproof Hiking Boot Is a Remarkably Rugged Delight
    • Sneakers
  • Vans’ Chunky Y2K Skate Shoes Develop a Tough Exterior
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now