A$AP Rocky's $900 Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Literally Next-Gen (EXCLUSIVE)

A$AP Rocky's Ray-Ban sunglasses were already next-gen. Now they're literally Next Generation. These are Rocky's fastest and most futuristic Ray-Ban sunglasses, quite plainly living up to their name.

If Rocky's Next Generation Ray-Ban frames look a little familiar, it might be because you scoped them during AWGE's "Obligatory Fashion" show held during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026.

Or perhaps it's because Rocky's Next Generation Ray-Ban shades are an intelligent amalgamation of space-age design cues, a super-smooth set of black frames just barely removed from The Chronicles of Riddick.

You can also glimpse shades (no pun intended) of Rocky's prior Ray-Ban collaborations in the Next Generation glasses, from the curvaceous Puffer frames to the lightly gilded Blacked Out collection.

Something old, a lot of things new.

The Next Generation Ray-Bans come in three forms: Ultra Wrap 001, 002, and 003. Only the 003 has separate lenses, whereas the 001 and 002 are single-lensed. Otherwise, each is similarly sleek. They're so utterly streamlined, in fact, that they hardly look like any other shades that've come.

The mild throughline connecting them to prior Rocky Ray-Ban glasses is part of their DNA but does not dictate their design.

Available on Ray-Ban's website as of July 24, the Next Generation frames are priced like the art objects that they are, ranging in price from $874 to $901.

Like Rocky's AWGE fashion line, these are not sunglasses for the faint of heart. Rocky has plenty of other more approachable Ray-Ban glasses as-is — if you want a retooled classic, those are already out there.

The Next Generation collection is for the true believers, the Rocky admirers who crave a truly AWGE-flavored Ray-Ban eyewear experience.

