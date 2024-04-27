Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Pharrell's Phygital $8,500 LV Jacket Isn't For Everyone

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Louis Vuitton's Brown Varsity Jacket was one of the many Western-inspired products to walk the runway in the fashion house’s cowboy-themed Fall/Winter 2024 menswear show. 

Made with suede buckskin, supple-grained leather sleeves, and cowboy-inspired lacing, it has now been revealed that the jacket will be released differently from everything else from the FW24 collection: it is the first ready-to-wear article designed by Pharrell Williams to become available for VIA.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project where Louis Vuitton creates digital collectibles out of its products, VIA has released 200 of these jackets, priced at €7,900 (around $8,500), as a phygital drop — meaning that buyers will receive a physical jacket and a digital collectible.

This limited-edition release is exclusively reserved for owners of a VIA Treasure Trunk, an NFT that cost €39,000 and was sold in June last year. It's unclear how many VIA Treasure Trunk owners there are, however, “several hundred trunks” were available according to reports.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Ownership of the trunks cannot be transferred but subsequent NFT purchases, such as this varsity jacket, can be sold on the secondary market. This jacket follows the release of a monogram Speedy 40 bag and a digital Mini Trunk through Louis Vuitton's VIA platform. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Pharrell’s time at Louis Vuitton has seen the release of many exclusive products. For example, the brand’s $1 million Speedy bag was available for sale on a made-to-order basis. This jacket, which is only available for those who have purchased a previous NFT and costs an eye-watering €7,900, might just be the hardest thing to buy from his latest Louis Vuitton Men’s collection.

We are, however, still waiting for the release of the Louis Vuitton Timberland Boots, and you can expect them to be near-impossible to buy. 

Shop Our Favorite Products

Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSamba OG Cardboard
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Highsnobiety x Salone del MobileMilano Shirt White/Red

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
SM
Sold out
Highsnobiety x Bar BassoVetro Cap Off-White
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
  • Pharrell & NIGO Turned the LV Runway Into a Private Auction
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Big Sneaker Is Pharrell + (adidas x Nike)
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now