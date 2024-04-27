Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
There's No Hiding UNDERCOVER's Deliciously Stacked Jelly Loafers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Following their first linkup in 2023, Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER and Melissa are back at it with more collaborative jelly shoes. And the latest round of glazed footwear is quite literally candied excellence (down to the smell).

As we've seen with UNDERCOVER's zippered Converse and buckled-up Nikes, the Melissa collab also echoes the label's flair for rebellious details and unexpected twists. For starters, Melissa's Royal loafers look a little different under UNDERCOVER's touch (in a good way, of course).

Melissa's Royal loafers gained a few inches in their comfy lug soles, resulting in the extra platformed Royal High loafer for the UNDERCOVER collaboration.

UNDERCOVER's Royal High loafer features gummy-like translucent uppers crafted from Melissa's renowned eco-friendly jelly material. The stacked loafer is then topped in four tasty color options, including vibrant pink and smoky shade, playing on the candy vibes.

Melissa
UNDERCOVER also took Melissa's Patty mule for a spin for their latest team-up, bestowing the jelly mule with tonal embellishments. As a result, the already statement shoe — if you couldn't tell by that seriously elevated sole — is turned into even more stand-out piece.

The cherry on top of this jelly-tastic collaboration — which is now available on UNDERCOVER and Melissa's websites — is the bubblegum scent, ready to follow wearers with each step in their delectable UNDERCOVER x Melissa shoes.

What more can I say other than "yum?" Perhaps here's to another summer of jelly goodness for the feet.

