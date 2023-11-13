Sign up to never miss a drop
A$AP Rocky's PUMA F1 Debut Is Go Go Go

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

A$AP Rocky’s first PUMA F1 collection is here. Well, almost.

The rapper will launch his debut offering as PUMA x F1’s creative director on November 17, two days before hosting an exclusive pop-up at the highly-anticipated Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Before that, though, Rocky has shared official images of his first collection and, of course: it slaps.

The 35-year-old's first collection, which comes some three-weeks after his new role was announced, includes a long-sleeved tee with graphics inspired by nineties toy car decal sticker kits, apron shorts which feature a removable pouch inspired by the swift efficiency of pit crew workers, and denim pants designed with built-in knee padding and adjustable cinches.

Elsewhere there are racing gloves, balaclavas akin to those worn by F1 drivers, and distressed balaclavas inspired by the ones worn beneath helmets.

Rocky’s first PUMA x F1 collection is exactly what I expected: a concoction of streetwear designs fused with inherently motosport elements, realised through his fashion-y lens.

Though this is the first official look we’ve had of Rocky’s PUMA F1, those with their nose to the ground will have noticed that the rapper has been secretly wearing his designs for months, albeit in between his countless Bottega Veneta outfits (one that included a leather sweatsuit, no less.)

Truth is, racing-inspired apparel, or motocore as it’s more commonly known, has been on the rise for a while now.

You only have to look at Casablanca’s SS24 presentation (the leather jackets, the helmets) or the myriad of biker looks we saw on the runways from Gucci, Ottolinger, and Jil Sander in FW23 to understand.

A$AP Rocky boarding the burgeoning trend, though, takes things to another level. And, the thing is, even before anyone’s buying any of his PUMA F1 collection, Rocky’s already making racing gear cool. But, then again, is anyone really surprised?

