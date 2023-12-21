Sign up to never miss a drop
EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Dreams of an A$AP Rocky x Fenty x PUMA Collab

Words By Morgan Smith

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may already have a few collaborations under their stylish belts (their adorable little ones included). But who wouldn't want to see a Rihanna x A$AP Rocky x PUMA linkup? Rihanna certainly does.

We caught up with the megastar at her Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty event in Los Angeles, which had fans and familiar faces alike partying on a Monday night to celebrate Rih and her iconic shoe. A$AP Rocky, our latest cover star, was also on the scene supporting his lady and PUMA family.

In October, Rocky joined PUMA as the creative director of its F1 partnership and later dropped a capsule collection of racing-worthy gear at Vegas' F1 event. With the parents working under the same brand roof, one can't help but fantasize about a collaboration between Rocky, Rihanna's Fenty, and PUMA — that "one" being Rihanna herself.

When asked if she and Rocky would team up at PUMA down the road, Rihanna smiled: "I hope so."

"That would be really fly. We'd have to wait and see."

It's been a huge year for Rihanna. Let's recap the bad gal's 2024 briefly, shall we? Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl and Oscars. She became a Smurfette. She and Rocky welcomed baby number 2. And last but certainly not least, Fenty x PUMA returned.

Following the announcement of the partnership's revival, the first Fenty x PUMA offering arrived in September — and surprisingly, it wasn't the fan-favorite Creeper. Nonetheless, the initial drop was still a goodie.

Rihanna and PUMA instead delivered the King Avanti, a slim, football-inspired silhouette from the early 2000s rendered in both classic and shiny schemes.

Of course, the collaborative King Avanti was then followed up with the beloved Creeper, now a "Phatty" in 2023.

"[The Creeper] was brought back literally by fan demand," Rihanna told me. "Ever since we re-announced our collaboration for the second time, everyone wanted the Creeper. Even before that, it's always been In the talks. We always knew that when PUMA and I reunited, the Creeper would probably be first on the list."

Why make the Creeper a phatty, you may ask? "I wanted to make it thick. Everyone's getting thick now, that's the thing," Rihanna says. Makes sense!

As expected for the billionaire mogul and mom of two, 2024 looks pretty stacked for Rihanna, too. She told me she's working on "new categories" for Fenty Beauty and new drops for Savage X Fenty.

Regarding Fenty x PUMA's new year plans, Rihanna confirms that the pair have "a lot in the pipeline." A couple of forthcoming drops are in production as we speak.

"Everything is possible at PUMA. Now that there's the family aspect to everything, the options are endless," Rihanna explained.

In short, think of more Fenty-fied revivals of classics like the King Avanti and Creeper. I wonder if the Mostro or even those retro Mary Janes are on the line-up. A Fenty x PUMA fan can only dream.

"I really can't tell you anything, but so much exciting shit is coming, and I just hope you guys save the coins for it all." Rihanna has spoken.

