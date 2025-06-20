For His First Pair of All-New Ray-Bans, A$AP Rocky Is all Puffed up (EXCLUSIVE)

For his first-ever all-new pair of sunglasses, Ray-Ban creative director A$AP Rocky reached straight to the American brand’s most famous design.

The Wayfarer, that classic rectangle-shaped spectacle, is all puffed up. And so is Rocky — but with well-deserved pride. This is a subtle upgrade worth the hype.

Unveiled here in photos exclusive to Highsnobiety, the Wayfarer Puffer is A$AP Rocky’s oversized take on the quintessential Ray-Ban sunglasses.

And as the name suggests, it’s gone extra thick. As the name does not suggest, though, the Wayfarer Puffer is also luxe.

A newly chunkified frame is the key feature here, lending weight to the dark-tinted lenses.

Rocky's maximalist shape flips the script on the OG's understated design, and an array of striking colorways (there are seven, ranging from hot pink to canary yellow) only makes Rocky's new Ray-Bans more dynamic.

The Wayfarer Puffer's arrival was been hiding in plain sight. Rocky wore his own one-off of the puffy Ray-Bans glasses, made in Italy with an 18kt gold logo and diamonds set into the frame, during the the 2025 Met Gala.

This luxurious, custom-made Met Gala moment was then followed by a party in Cannes on May 20 to celebrate the all-new Wayfarers. But at the time, there was no word on the sunglasses' release date.

Now, however, the Wayfarer Puffer is releasing in line with a photoshoot overseen by Rocky in his Harlem hometown. The thick frames drop on June 20 via Ray-Ban’s website at $202 per pair.

Though this is Rocky’s first all-new silhouette, he did kick off his Ray-ban tenure with a gold-plated capsule of classic sunglasses.

And the design interventions will only get more pronounced from here: TBD about Rocky's sci-fi wraparound Ray-Ban shades he wore earlier this year.

