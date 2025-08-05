Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
An ASICS Dad Shoe on Acid

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
ASICS
ASICS’ old-school athletic shoe must be on something, ‘cause our second-hand-high's got us seeing all the colors.

The Japanese brand's GEL-CUMULUS 16 shoe is about to drop in a psychedelic mix of pinks and greens, purples and blues. It's a kaleidoscopic makeover for a mesh-covered long-distance runner.

The breathable textile, patented gel cushioning, and maximalist exterior design turn these performance-ready ASICS kicks into trippy, nostalgic statement pieces.

Plus, it's all modelled by none other than recent Highsnobiety Frontpage star and menswear connoisseur Matty Matheson.

This is nowhere near the GEL-CUMULUS 16's only foray from function to fashion, with the latest offspring of ASICS' ongoing Cecilie Bahnsen collab having also just hatched.

But while the Danish designer’s GEL-CUMULUS 16 went for (an albeit muted) flower power, this one is more like a father(-ly sneaker) that’s acted out a bit and taken a… funny pill.

Available soon for $140, this ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 16 is the fun, flamboyant uncle in ASICS’ dad shoe arsenal.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
