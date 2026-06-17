Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Summer Belongs to ASICS’ Cleanest Dad Shoe

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Does it get any better than a pair of fresh outta-the-box, crisp white sneakers in the summertime? ASICS thinks not.

That’s the vibe behind the latest GEL-KAYANO 20 reissue, a sneaker with a history as solid as its reputation. 

shop GEL-KAYANO 20 glacier grey

When the GEL-KAYANO line first dropped, it wasn’t out to be a trendsetter, it just happened. The 20, originally launched in 2013, was built for serious miles but quickly became a streetwear sleeper hit. It’s the sort of shoe that doesn’t need a hype cycle to make its mark; it just keeps showing up, year after year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ASICS
1 / 3

Why does ASICS get it so right? The secret is in the formula: a commitment to comfort, a technical aesthetic that never feels forced, and a design language that ages gracefully. 

The Kayano’s got that rare crossover appeal, engineered for performance, but somehow always looking right with whatever you’re wearing – regardless of age, no less. In a world full of fleeting trends, the GEL-KAYANO 20 proves timelessness really does win.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The GEL-KAYANO 20 “Glacier Grey” is available on ASICS’ website now.

shop asics

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Empty Behavior’s ASICS Ballet Wrestling Sneaker Is a Crazy-Cute Crossover
  • ASICS Ultimate Dad Sneaker Becomes the Ultimate Mule
  • From Nike to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • ASICS Made Its Strong Looking Dad Shoe Unreasonably Cute
  • A Half-Time Pulse Check On the Year's Best Running Shoes
What To Read Next
  • This Isn't a Fashion Show, It's Five Years of Sunbleached Clothes (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans' Tuna-Licious Old Skool Is Literally on a Roll
  • Even Off-White's "Days Off" Are Beautiful
  • Pitch to Pub World Cup Fits Worth Celebrating
  • New Balance's Retro PB&J Sneaker Is a Yummy Basket Case
  • Summer Belongs to ASICS’ Cleanest Dad Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now