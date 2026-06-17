Summer Belongs to ASICS’ Cleanest Dad Shoe

Does it get any better than a pair of fresh outta-the-box, crisp white sneakers in the summertime? ASICS thinks not.

That’s the vibe behind the latest GEL-KAYANO 20 reissue, a sneaker with a history as solid as its reputation.

When the GEL-KAYANO line first dropped, it wasn’t out to be a trendsetter, it just happened. The 20, originally launched in 2013, was built for serious miles but quickly became a streetwear sleeper hit. It’s the sort of shoe that doesn’t need a hype cycle to make its mark; it just keeps showing up, year after year.

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Why does ASICS get it so right? The secret is in the formula: a commitment to comfort, a technical aesthetic that never feels forced, and a design language that ages gracefully.

The Kayano’s got that rare crossover appeal, engineered for performance, but somehow always looking right with whatever you’re wearing – regardless of age, no less. In a world full of fleeting trends, the GEL-KAYANO 20 proves timelessness really does win.

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The GEL-KAYANO 20 “Glacier Grey” is available on ASICS’ website now.

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