ASICS Made a Dragon Fruit Refresher Out of Its Techy Dad Shoe

Who knew dragon fruit would look good on the GEL-KAYANO 12.1? The answer is ASICS.

The Japanese sneaker brand didn't actually cover its techy dad shoe in the sweet pink fruit. Instead, the new "Dragon Fruit" GEL-KAYANO sneaker appears in the food's distinct color.

ASICS has splashed the mesh underlays with the familiar deep pink. At the same time, the color also strikes the model's visible GEL cushioning, which makes it look as if dragon fruit juice flows in the soles. And it's all topped off with the classic shiny silver overlays, which help maintain its early 2000s-inspired look.

After all, it is an updated version of the 2006 GEL-KAYANO 12.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

ASICS enlisted Kith to help design the GEL-KAYANO 12.1. The two minds worked together to preserve the classic Y2K-tech feel while giving it more modern touches and color schemes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The GEL-KAYANO 12 sneaker has looked quite good for nearly every drop. It has enjoyed stylish spins from, of course, Kith and Invincible (which basically turned them into the ultimate vanilla-covered dessert).

ASIS has also dished out a few solid releases on its own, including satisfying "Edamame Green" pairs. These tasty "Dragon Fruit" dad sneakers, too.

Speaking of which, the fruity ASICS GEL KAYANO 12.1 sneakers are now up for grabs at a few retailers, including Oneness Boutique's website, which sells them for $170.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.