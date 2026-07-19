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ASICS Made a Dragon Fruit Refresher Out of Its Techy Dad Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Who knew dragon fruit would look good on the GEL-KAYANO 12.1? The answer is ASICS.

The Japanese sneaker brand didn't actually cover its techy dad shoe in the sweet pink fruit. Instead, the new "Dragon Fruit" GEL-KAYANO sneaker appears in the food's distinct color.

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ASICS has splashed the mesh underlays with the familiar deep pink. At the same time, the color also strikes the model's visible GEL cushioning, which makes it look as if dragon fruit juice flows in the soles. And it's all topped off with the classic shiny silver overlays, which help maintain its early 2000s-inspired look.

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After all, it is an updated version of the 2006 GEL-KAYANO 12.

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ASICS enlisted Kith to help design the GEL-KAYANO 12.1. The two minds worked together to preserve the classic Y2K-tech feel while giving it more modern touches and color schemes.

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The GEL-KAYANO 12 sneaker has looked quite good for nearly every drop. It has enjoyed stylish spins from, of course, Kith and Invincible (which basically turned them into the ultimate vanilla-covered dessert).

ASIS has also dished out a few solid releases on its own, including satisfying "Edamame Green" pairs. These tasty "Dragon Fruit" dad sneakers, too.

Speaking of which, the fruity ASICS GEL KAYANO 12.1 sneakers are now up for grabs at a few retailers, including Oneness Boutique's website, which sells them for $170.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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