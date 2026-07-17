ASICS & KITH's Dad Sneaker Is as Addictive as Edamame Beans

ASICS’ Gel-Kayano has firmly established itself as a global canvas for high-profile collaborations, and it makes sense. In a world of chance, the silhouette feels beautifully familiar, even with bold new colorways like the ASICS x KITH Gel-Kayano 12.1 Edamame Green.

Ronnie Fieg has long been the master of the ASICS collaboration, leading the charge with a run of culture-defining Gel-Lyte partnerships in the mid-2010s which remain grail-status to the day.

An eye for a good color palette rests at the heart of this success. While many collaborations opt for all-out customization to make their mark, Fieg has long been able to find the shortest route to beauty through interesting fabrics and cohesive, uncomplicated colorways. This talent is on full display here.

The Gel-Kayano range traces its roots back to 1993 and for the last 33 years has revolved around complex paneling and sporty structures. But recent times have seen the silhouette evolve past its performance roots and become something of a pioneer for the brand’s colorways, whether they're understated stars like JJJound's collaboration, or more out-there hits like this pair.

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It’s rare that the Japanese brand goes over the top with a palette, though. Always anchored by the retro metallic silver overlays, each colorway retains the shoe’s origins. It’s a technique perfectly exemplified by this Edamame Green colorway.

Far from complex, the palette relies simply on a bold green mesh echoed at the heel and forefoot. Combined with a simple white sole and silver accents, the colorway encapsulates a signature retro feeling while still feeling sharp and modern.

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