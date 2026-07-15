ASICS Put Its Dopest Dad Shoe on Ozempic

How low can you go? Certainly not lower than ASICS' Gel Phai Z sneaker.

On the whole, Asics has been on a whole new wave as of late. Slim-bodied and techy to boot, the Gel Phai Z wears a lightweight mesh base, topped with metallic leather.

A shiny Tiger Claw Stripe occupies the midfoot, accented with sleek lines that give the slim-soled sneaker some larger-than-life shine.

Speaking of soles, the Gel Phai Z abandons tradition in favor of a suspiciously slim, human-biology-centered outsole, which basically means this shoe was designed to support natural gait and evenly distribute foot pressure.

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Don't let its lack of a visible outsole fool you; the flattened Gel Phai Z still prioritizes good foot feel. It just does so in a thinner, sleeker fashion.

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This is an interesting deviation by any metric, but especially so when you consider ASICS' own unique history with categorically thick sneakers.

Whether it be a techy Y2K-esque GEL-Cumulus 16 or a summer-ready GT-2160 Breeze, ASICS is known to go big or go home where its standard sneakers are concerned.

Once staunchly rooted in its dad shoe persona, ASICS is rapidly expanding into the world of skinnier, flatter, and thinner sneakers. Ahem, ASICS' Issey Miyake Hyper Taping, anyone?

Alas, no one and nothing is exempt from the Ozempic boom.

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