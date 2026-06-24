Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

ASICS’ Sweetest Sneaker Drop Is Pure Ruffles & Rebellion

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Empty Behavior and ASICS have teamed up again, and this time they’re giving the slim soled sneaker a whole new personality. 

Say hello to the Empty Behavior x ASICS HYPERSYNC.

shop asics hypersync

The original model pulled from old-school wrestling and track and field shoes, a nod to pure performance. But Empty Behavior isn’t here to just rehash the archives. Their latest take on the Hypersync feels deliberately more playful, more personal, and a lot less predictable.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
empty behavior
1 / 4

The most noticeable change? Those iconic ASICS stripes are now reimagined as a feminine frill, running down the side and giving the shoe a softer, but still striking, edge. It’s a small detail with big reward, proof that a collab can show respect to legacy while making its own rules. 

The “Empty Behavior” logo stitched on the heel gives the partnership its quiet flex, making this release more than just a badge swap.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This isn’t just a sneaker for diehard ASICS heads or collectors. It’s for anyone who appreciates a thoughtful remix, one where sport and style are having a conversation instead of a clash. Unexpected and a little bit rebellious, just how we like it.

shop asics
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Like Louis Vuitton, ASICS Is Eyeing Vans’ Skate Shoe Throne
  • Summer Belongs to ASICS’ Cleanest Dad Shoe
  • Empty Behavior’s ASICS Ballet Wrestling Sneaker Is a Crazy-Cute Crossover
  • ASICS Ultimate Dad Sneaker Becomes the Ultimate Mule
  • From Nike to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
What To Read Next
  • ASICS’ Sweetest Sneaker Drop Is Pure Ruffles & Rebellion
  • Like Louis Vuitton, ASICS Is Eyeing Vans’ Skate Shoe Throne
  • Nike’s Latest Techy Dad Shoe Is a Textural Overachiever
  • You Don’t Need GORE-TEX, You Need Linen
  • With His Best Louis Vuitton Collection to Date, Pharrell Caught a Wave
  • PUMA's Most Classic Sneaker Is a Dapper Vibram-Soled Dress Shoe Now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now