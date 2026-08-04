ASICS Coated an Ex-Marathon Runner In Heavy Cream

As the obsession with early-2010s runners shows no signs of slowing down, ASICS continues to open up its deep archival vaults to revive its defining performance icons. Following the successful retro revival of models like the GEL-Kayano 20 and GEL-Nimbus lines, the Japanese sportswear titan turns its attention back to a 2014 long-distance favorite with the ASICS GEL-Cumulus 16 White/Cream.

What makes this re-issue so timely is how seamlessly 2010s marathon engineering translates into today's metallic, mesh-heavy lifestyle sphere.

When the GEL-Cumulus 16 originally debuted over a decade ago, it was celebrated purely for its technical shock absorption made for long miles. Now reimagined for the lifestyle rotation, its complex web of paneling feels easier to style with summer shorts than running gear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Dressed in a pristine White/Cream makeup, the pair trades harsh neon marathon palettes for a clean two-tone aesthetic. The shoe's upper is constructed from wide, breathable open mesh underlays overlaid with glossy synthetic leather and no-sew paneling.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Perhaps the most obvious nod to the new lifestyle direction here is the high-gloss patent finish to the upper paneling. The rich cream color feels vaguely hypnotic as it plays with the light.

The ASICS GEL-Cumulus 16 White/Cream is a perfect execution of performance nostalgia. The marriage of elite 2010s cushioning with a metallic-accented palette is a tried-and-tested method for success, but this one feels particularly well-done thanks to adventurous textures across the upper.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.