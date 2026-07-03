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ASICS’ Soft Vanilla Dad Shoe Is a Triple Collaboration Served Cold

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

When Hong Kong label MADNESS and Taiwanese sneaker heavyweight INVINCIBLE team up, you can usually expect restraint over spectacle.

That's exactly the approach they've taken with their latest ASICS sneaker.

shop asics gel kayano 12.1

Originally developed with KITH founder Ronnie Fieg, the GEL-KAYANO 12.1 already sits in an interesting place within the ASICS catalogue, pairing the iconic 2006 GEL-KAYANO 12 upper with a more modern sole unit. 

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Rather than reinventing that formula, these two brands let it breathe.

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Dressed in an understated beige palette, the collaboration feels quietly confident. There are no attention-grabbing graphics or over-the-top branding, just a clean execution that lets the layered construction and technical lines do the talking. It's proof that a collaboration doesn't need to shout to make an impression.

That's been a recurring theme for both brands. MADNESS has long favoured considered, military-inspired minimalism, while INVINCIBLE has built its reputation on collaborations that elevate rather than overwhelm. 

Together, they've landed on a GEL-KAYANO 12.1 that feels refined and refreshingly free of unnecessary noise. An ASICS through and through.

Sometimes three names on one shoe can feel like one too many. This time, they all seem to know exactly when to step back.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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