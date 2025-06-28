Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

At Fashion Week, A Feast of Pre-Dirtied PUMA Shoes by A$AP Rocky

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

At A$AP Rocky's second AWGE runway show, the musician took guests back to the courtroom with "Stop Snitchin'" shirts and recreations of his impeccable court 'fits. He also debuted some seriously thrashed sneakers from his ongoing PUMA collaboration.

The new PUMA shoes appeared alongside a few previous drops. But the pre-dirtied pairs stole the show, of course.

Shop A$AP Rocky x PUMA

There were super distressed, long-tongued Speedcat sneakers with scuffs and what looked like "oil stains," following the same vibe as Rocky's Inhale shoes and even Balenciaga's PUMA collab.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Some new Rocky x PUMA Inhale shoes also appeared on the AWGE catwalk, featuring worn-in details and refreshing snakeskin touches.

PUMA
1 / 9

Rocky also revealed a new version of the Mostro Gabbia, a Mostro so wild that it comes with its own cage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaborative offering concluded with some custom accessories like a toolbox handbag and headwear, which probably won't go beyond the runway.

But good news for sneakerheads. Rocky's latest shoes are expected to release starting in the fall on PUMA's website.

Shop PUMA Here

Shop More
Sold out
Multiple colors
Puma x A$AP RockyMostro 3D Pop Red/Intense
$275.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Puma x A$AP RockyPadded Balaclava PUMA Black/Lime Pow
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
PumaPalermo Astro Escape
$100.00
Available in:
3737.53838.53940.5
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • At AWGE's Second Runway Show, A$AP Rocky Got His Day In Court (Again)
  • Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
  • “The Craziest Shoe Ever”: A$AP Rocky Schools Us On His Monstrous New PUMA Collab
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
What To Read Next
  • In "Sequoia," Nike's Plush Suede Dunk Is Almost Too Nice for Skating
  • At Fashion Week, A Feast of Pre-Dirtied PUMA Shoes by A$AP Rocky
  • Kiko Kostadinov's ASICS Runners Are Techy & Tabi-Toed
  • KidSuper’s Mercedes-Benz CLA Is Designed to Reach the Stars
  • First Look: Dior Through the Eyes of Jonathan Anderson
  • First Look: Vans' Iconic Skate Shoes Gone UNDERCOVER
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now