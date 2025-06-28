At Fashion Week, A Feast of Pre-Dirtied PUMA Shoes by A$AP Rocky

At A$AP Rocky's second AWGE runway show, the musician took guests back to the courtroom with "Stop Snitchin'" shirts and recreations of his impeccable court 'fits. He also debuted some seriously thrashed sneakers from his ongoing PUMA collaboration.

The new PUMA shoes appeared alongside a few previous drops. But the pre-dirtied pairs stole the show, of course.

There were super distressed, long-tongued Speedcat sneakers with scuffs and what looked like "oil stains," following the same vibe as Rocky's Inhale shoes and even Balenciaga's PUMA collab.

Some new Rocky x PUMA Inhale shoes also appeared on the AWGE catwalk, featuring worn-in details and refreshing snakeskin touches.

Rocky also revealed a new version of the Mostro Gabbia, a Mostro so wild that it comes with its own cage.

The collaborative offering concluded with some custom accessories like a toolbox handbag and headwear, which probably won't go beyond the runway.

But good news for sneakerheads. Rocky's latest shoes are expected to release starting in the fall on PUMA's website.

