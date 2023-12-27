adidas’ Samba shoe has been the It sneaker for a few years now.

Whether we’re talking about one of its umpteen hyped collaborations or its deluge of uber popular inline bangers, the adidas Samba has had a whirlwind 24 months or so.

However, after images of adidas’ latest collaboration with British retailer size? surfaced earlier this week, it appears that there’s a new sneaker coming for the Samba’s crown. Meet the Handball Spezial LT.

A contemporary take on the classic adidas Spezial, a sneaker first released in the early 70s as a handball shoe but was then adopted by football fans all over Europe, the Handball Spezial LT is akin to adidas’ recent Wales Bonner collaboration with its oversized, foldable tongue.

The size? x adidas collaborative Handball Spezial LT, though, boasts canvas overlays atop a plush suede base, all of which sits on a super grippy transparent gum sole and arrives in two earthy colorways of beige and brown.

For now, release information goes as far as “in 2024”, although size? previews, more often than not, are followed by an imminent release.

Of course this isn’t the first time the Samba has faced off with another adidas archival silhouette. In 2022 the Gazelle came to take its crown. In 2023, the chunky Campus had a moment. However, on both occasions, the Samba reigned supreme.

adidas’ size? Handball Spezial LT, though, is perhaps the most well-equipped to finally dethrone the seemingly unflappable Samba once and for all. It has character, it has flair, and it's undeniably fashion-y. I suppose, for now, it’s Samba’s turn to make a move.