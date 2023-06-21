AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24

Brushing aside the chaotic schedules, back-to-back parties, and general fanfare associated with the moments that unfold at Paris Fashion Week — have you heard that new artistic director Pharrell just made his Louis Vuitton debut? — perhaps the most fun to be had of the entire event is keeping your eyes peeled for what the world of sneakers has in store for next season.

With several seasons firmly under their collaborative belt, AURALEE's New Balance shoe collaborations feel like the bread and butter of Paris Fashion Week.

AURALEE

That's not to say that the event would fall apart without them, but that AURALEE and New Balance's consistent sustained efforts to deliver hyper-wearable and highly desirable sneakers is an essential element of Fashion Week intrigue.

Thankfully, AURALEE's Spring/Summer 2024 collection only continues to prove as such.

Not every designer collaboration with a mainstream sneaker brand needs to have outrageous bells and whistles – details that make you stop and stare from a mile away, and AURALEE and New Balance have proved as such on numerous occasions.

Sometimes, less really is more, and AURALEE SS24's sneaker selection offers precisely that.

auralee

Served on a silhouette that looks like an original creation, AURALEE's SS24 New Balance sneaker iteration features a streamlined upper that feels classic, thanks to a narrow mesh toebox and suede panels. The shoe feels traditional despite it possessing an effortlessly modern feel.

The sneaker's sole is the most striking feature, barring some similarity to Li-Ning's Shadow, which was utilized for a Soulland during last year's Fashion Week slate.

auralee

As is expected from AURALEE in general, but especially from its New Balance collaborations, colorways are extremely wearable, with two tonal takes spotted: a deep navy and an off-white wrap. While the latter is certainly going to be the more seasonal of the two, it's extremely difficult to deny the strength of the first.