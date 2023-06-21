Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole

Brushing aside the chaotic schedules, back-to-back parties, and general fanfare associated with the moments that unfold at Paris Fashion Week — have you heard that new artistic director Pharrell just made his Louis Vuitton debut? — perhaps the most fun to be had of the entire event is keeping your eyes peeled for what the world of sneakers has in store for next season.

With several seasons firmly under their collaborative belt, AURALEE's New Balance shoe collaborations feel like the bread and butter of Paris Fashion Week.

That's not to say that the event would fall apart without them, but that AURALEE and New Balance's consistent sustained efforts to deliver hyper-wearable and highly desirable sneakers is an essential element of Fashion Week intrigue.

Thankfully, AURALEE's Spring/Summer 2024 collection only continues to prove as such.

Not every designer collaboration with a mainstream sneaker brand needs to have outrageous bells and whistles – details that make you stop and stare from a mile away, and AURALEE and New Balance have proved as such on numerous occasions.

Sometimes, less really is more, and AURALEE SS24's sneaker selection offers precisely that.

Served on a silhouette that looks like an original creation, AURALEE's SS24 New Balance sneaker iteration features a streamlined upper that feels classic, thanks to a narrow mesh toebox and suede panels. The shoe feels traditional despite it possessing an effortlessly modern feel.

The sneaker's sole is the most striking feature, barring some similarity to Li-Ning's Shadow, which was utilized for a Soulland during last year's Fashion Week slate.

As is expected from AURALEE in general, but especially from its New Balance collaborations, colorways are extremely wearable, with two tonal takes spotted: a deep navy and an off-white wrap. While the latter is certainly going to be the more seasonal of the two, it's extremely difficult to deny the strength of the first.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Crocs In The Wild

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even The Row Is Riding the Birkenstock Boston Wave

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Safety First! Vans' New Sneakers Come With Built-In Ankle Guards

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Levi's x Crocs Turns a Potential Clog Nightmare Into a Denim Dream

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Conversation With AND1: Where Nostalgia Meets What’s Next

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Bianca Saunders SS24 Is a Semi-Subtle Lee "Scratch" Perry Tribute

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023