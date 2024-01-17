For FW24, AURALEE Made Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes

AURALEE and New Balance are back for the Fall/Winter 2024 season, dropping off another batch of great sneakers. This time, the two have teamed up for a collaborative 990v4.

AURALEE FW24 was another parade of excellent textures and perfectly-hued layers by Ryota Iwai's brand. But the sneakerhead in me couldn't keep my eyes off of those fresh New Balance 990v4 sneakers amongst the procession.

AURALEE's New Balance 990v4 sneakers arrive in two pleasing colorways, including one grey pair with baby blue accents and the other in a lovely teal blue — hues that AURALEE has mixed and mastered with its previous New Balance team-ups.

Aside from the AURALEE paint job, the collaborative 990v4 maintains the sneaker's traditional construction, from the looks of it, down to the upper's suede and mesh layering and cushioned ENCAP midsole.

The New Balance dad shoe has undoubtedly enjoyed the attention of New Balance's best collaborators recently. JJJJound issued a super muted take on the pair, and it's now going for up to $1,000 on the resale market. Joe Freshgoods gave the 990v4 sneaker a spin, giving us thee New Balance sneaker of 2023 (times three).

AURALEE enters the 990v4 chat, and delivers arguably its most beautiful look yet. I mean, it's what the brand does best: make beautiful clothes and sneakers.

Last fall season saw AURALEE serve up nice tonal 1906R sneakers. For Fall 2024, may the cool breeze blow the brand's gorgeous New Balance dad shoes into our closets.