adidas’ Superstar Looks Even Better in a Leather Jacket

Avirex's military-grade aura strikes an adidas classic. New York leather wear brand Avirex is turning adidas' Superstar sneaker into a top-flight stunner.

On its own, the adidas Superstar shoe is a force to be reckoned with and has maintained its relevance as one of the most culturally revered sneakers, up there with Nike's Air Force 1 or Air Jordan 1s.

The adidas Superstar was viral before viral was a thing. No Instagram or TikTok, just Run-DMC ballads and vibes.

So how do you make the First Sneaker of Hip-Hop even more fly? Put it on Air Force aircraft.

Expert leather maker, Avirex, started off making jackets for the US Air Force, and now it's responsible for keeping large facets of the fashion population fly — just in a different sense.

Like adidas’ Superstar, Avirex has been a key player in hip-hop culture, getting stylistic co-signs from industry GOATs like Nas, Lil Wayne, and The Notorious B.I.G.

With that in mind, the Avirex x adidas Superstar sneaker is like a footwear manifestation of two hip-hop style stalwarts fused into a pair of shell-toe stunners. Of course it was only right to have rapper and NYC-born Joey Bada$$ as the face of the campaign.

adidas' Avirex Superstar largely maintains the signature style codes of a traditional Superstar: leather upper, retro shell toe, thicker outsole, the norm. But things get interesting up top with the flipped-out tongue, which has been a stylistic staple for the Three Stripes in recent years. Thank you, Wales Bonner.

In true Superstar fashion, the flipped-out tongue is big and bold, with Avirex branding across. Dual adidas and Avirex branding lands on the heels, tying in the dynamic fortitude of this footwear collab. In addition to the Avirex adidas Superstar, available on the adidas website for $180, this collab includes oversized t-shirts, denim track pants, and, of course, leather jackets.

