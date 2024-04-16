A$AP Rocky's Uniform: Pearls, Bottega Timbs & 4 Pairs of Underwear

You could argue that A$AP Rocky's Coachella 2024 highlights were his surprise appearances during Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat's sets, where the oft-seen and rarely-heard rapper blessed fans with rare performances.

And yet I'd posit that Rocky's most major Coachella moment was when he stacked six pairs of underwear into one outfit. Bottoms up!

Seriously, this is what Rocky wore to join Tyler onstage: signature pearl-studded headwear, a mélange of diamond and gem-studded jewelry, "AMERICAN SABOTAGE" top — a trompe l'oeil Helmut Lang-style bulletproof vest fastened onto a long-sleeved T-shirt — his inimitable Bottega Veneta "Timbs," and, yes, triple-layered pants beneath no less than four pairs of underwear .

In the same way that Rocky stacks his diamonds and pearls, so too does he pile on pairs of undies. Because this is A$AP Rocky. And this is what A$AP Rocky does.

What's even crazier than Rocky's outfit itself is the fact that it's actually a rare repeat look from a man who specializes in debuting deliriously disparate drip.

Rocky first flexed this exact outfit nearly a year ago, and captured it in a July 2023 Instagram post. He then wore a variation on this again during his Highsnobiety cover shoot.

Yep, pearls up top, bulletproof vest-shirt-thing between, and stacks of pants below, complete with gigantic diamond belt buckle. This is as close as A$AP Rocky gets to a uniform.

In that IG post, Rocky revealed that his underwear-trousers hybrid was designed by his own AWGE collective, which adds a little weight to the conspiracy. If you're going to keep wearing the same thing, it might as well be your own same thing.

Those quadruple-layered undies? Built right into the multiple waistbands, creating a decadent riff on sagged pants.

It actually makes some sense that Rocky might aim to make this his signature look.

It's all steeped in codes that he's developed over his career, with tangible homages to his hometown of Harlem — the Timbs, the visible boxers — elevated by flex-worthy luxury flair.

These are Bottega Timbs, you see.

It's also one of Rocky's wildest looks and that's saying something, considering that this is the man of red leather socks and metallic silver pants.

But it's true. You need A$AP Rocky-level swag to pull off a faux bulletproof vest and septuple-layered jeans. And the only person who has that is A$AP Rocky.