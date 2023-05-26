Let's Take A Moment For Bad Bunny's JPG Bikini Top

You can forget about Milan or Paris, the real runway recently is on the way to the F1 paddocks.

Ranking the driver's style at the Miami Grand Prix last month, we saw custom sequinned Rick Owens jumpsuits and KidSupere two-pieces being brought out pre-race while the likes of Skepta, A$AP Rocky, and legendary stylist June Ambrose were all in attendance.

Now, moving on to this week's Monaco Grand Prix, we're still days away from race day and Bad Bunny has got heads turning at the previews.

Getty Images / Eric Alonso

Kendall Jenner's new beau stepped out for the event wearing a skintight Jean Paul Gaultier top featuring the designer's iconic cyber dot print that's been manipulated to look like the singer's wearing a bikini top and bottoms.

It's a trick we first saw the enfant terrible of the Paris fashion scene pull for his FW'95/96 show but the designer recently brought it back to find that the appetite for his '90s designs is as big as ever.

Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, and Bad Bunny's girlfriend Kendall Jenner all showed up in head-to-toe cyber dot to celebrate the re-launch of the pattern while Ice Spice has been snapped wearing OG pieces from the '90s.

Bad Bunny's a long way from being the first famous face to try on Gaultier's cyber dot collection, but he's one of the first male celebrities to rock the loudly-printed sheer tops.

Snapped chatting together with Red Bull racer Sergio Perez ahead of his race, the former Highsnobiety cover star tucked the tight-fitting top into a grey pair of formal pants and black Chelsea boots.

While the pants and boots are a pretty boring combination when compared to what he was wearing on the top half, the cyber dot top puts him in the running for the best-dressed person at the Monaco Grand Prix before the race is even close to starting.

Keep scrolling to shop Jean Paul Gaultier.

High Neck Longsleeve Top $350 Jean Paul Gaultier Buy at Highsnobiety

Mini Zip Skirt $275 Jean Paul Gaultier Buy at Highsnobiety

Cropped U Neck Longsleeve Top $320 Jean Paul Gaultier Buy at Highsnobiety

High Neck Long Dress $715 Jean Paul Gaultier Buy at Highsnobiety

High Neck Long Dress $650 Jean Paul Gaultier Buy at Highsnobiety

Ice Cube Ring $145 Jean Paul Gaultier x La Manso Buy at Highsnobiety

High Neck Longsleeve Top $350 Jean Paul Gaultier Buy at Highsnobiety

Zip High Neck Longsleeve Top $385 Jean Paul Gaultier Buy at Highsnobiety