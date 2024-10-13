Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bad Bunny & Messi Designed a Shockingly Delicious adidas Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What happens when you put three icons in a room together? A delicious Gazelle sneaker is born.

Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi have combined minds to deliver an super creamy spin on Benito's adidas Gazelle sneaker.

Messi may have some experience in the Gazelle field, but he hasn't met Bad Bunny's renditions (until now), which ain't your average Gazelles.

Shop adidas Gazelle

Bad Bunny and Messi's adidas sneaker sees supple brown leather applied throughout the upper, joined by subtle touches of velvety suede around the collar and heel.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A buttery "X" marks the spot on the heel, while Mr. Benito and Messi sign their names in red on the other leather Stripes stitched into the sidewalls.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Moreover, the tongue and insoles read "Bad Bunny para Messi," reiterating the new linkup for the unconventional adidas Gazelle sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The latest Gazelles maintain some features of Bad Bunny's perfectly imperfect version, including the perforated toe box. However, the intentionally misplaced size tag is absent from this three-way collaboration (maybe it's back in its usual place).

Bad Bunny and Messi's Gazelles come with a friend, an adidas F50 soccer cleat (football boot) realized in the same tasteful color scheme.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Neither name has yet confirmed any details regarding the latest sneakers. But adidas shoes by Bad Bunny and Messi are anticipated to drop on October 26 at adidas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

If rumors prove true, two massive fanbases will get fed with two adidas sneakers from their faves. Sounds like the makings of an insane launch.

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
Samba OG W Cloud White/Legacy Teal/Wonder White
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Adidas x Song For The MuteAdistar Cushion Core Black/Dark Brown/Earth Strata
$175.00
Available in:
41 1/34244 2/347 1/3
AdidasTaekwondo W Black/White/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
36 2/337 1/33838 2/341 1/34243 1/3
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle Is So Wrong That It's Right
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Is an Effortless "Ballerina" Stepper
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Beautiful adidas Sneaker Hits Home (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Just Got Blue-tifully Better
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Bad Bunny & Messi Designed a Shockingly Delicious adidas Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Fleece-Lined Slippers Are Too Cool (& Warm)
    • Style
  • Teoni’s Debut Solo Exhibition Responds to the Pretentious Art World
    • Art & Design
  • Forget Christian Girl Autumn: It's Suit & Tie Fall
    • Style
  • Nike's Slim Archival Sneaker Is Snazzy as Ever
    • Sneakers
  • MM6 Maison Margiela's Next Salomon Shoe Has a Girlcore Twist
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now