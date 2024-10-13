Bad Bunny & Messi Designed a Shockingly Delicious adidas Shoe

What happens when you put three icons in a room together? A delicious Gazelle sneaker is born.

Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi have combined minds to deliver an super creamy spin on Benito's adidas Gazelle sneaker.

Messi may have some experience in the Gazelle field, but he hasn't met Bad Bunny's renditions (until now), which ain't your average Gazelles.

Bad Bunny and Messi's adidas sneaker sees supple brown leather applied throughout the upper, joined by subtle touches of velvety suede around the collar and heel.

A buttery "X" marks the spot on the heel, while Mr. Benito and Messi sign their names in red on the other leather Stripes stitched into the sidewalls.

Moreover, the tongue and insoles read "Bad Bunny para Messi," reiterating the new linkup for the unconventional adidas Gazelle sneaker.

The latest Gazelles maintain some features of Bad Bunny's perfectly imperfect version, including the perforated toe box. However, the intentionally misplaced size tag is absent from this three-way collaboration (maybe it's back in its usual place).

Bad Bunny and Messi's Gazelles come with a friend, an adidas F50 soccer cleat (football boot) realized in the same tasteful color scheme.

Neither name has yet confirmed any details regarding the latest sneakers. But adidas shoes by Bad Bunny and Messi are anticipated to drop on October 26 at adidas.

If rumors prove true, two massive fanbases will get fed with two adidas sneakers from their faves. Sounds like the makings of an insane launch.