Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle Is So Wrong That It's Right

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle sneaker centers around the idea of "right thing, wrong place," resulting in an adidas sneaker that's so imperfect that it is, well, perfect.

Based on the first reveal, Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle wasn't your average Gazelle. The sneaker boasted breeze-welcoming holes on the toe (unheard of) and came with an off-center T-toe.

Oh, and you know those little size tags on the inside of adidas shoes? Well, Bad Bunny smacked it right on the outside heel.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What's more, Bad Bunny's disruptive adidas Gazelles comes wrapped in this rotation-ready "Core White" colorway, which kind of reminded me of a classic Samba scheme. Extra trippy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Although, many believed the above Gazelle would be first to release. Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle sneaker debuted in a limited edition blue colorway, nodding to the beautiful beach scenes in San Juan (ICYMI: Bad Bunny is a proud Puerto Rican).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The time has finally come for Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle "Core White" sneaker to release. The pairs are scheduled to drop on September 21 at adidas and select stores. However, fans can enter the raffle for the shoes on adidas' CONFIRMED app starting September 16.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle collaboration is one of his best sneakers yet, hands down. The musician's previous efforts are nice, but his latest adidas sneakers are noiceee. Maybe it's because they feel less Bad Bunny-ish and more Benito — at least, that's what indicated with his name stamped on the Gazelle's heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle sneakers even echo his recent, more lowkey style, maintaining his adventurous spirit but in a more subtle way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Between the artist's Gazelles and those ballerina-inspired shoes, Bad Bunny is embarking on a new era with his adidas shoes, reinterpreting his meaningful, bold design language in more clever ways.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Regardless of what it is, Jay-Z approves.

Shop Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
AdidasGazelle Indoor Aluminum/Black/Gum Beige
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
AdidasSamba OG W Green/White
$130.00
Available in:
36 2/339 1/34244 2/345 1/348 2/3
AdidasTaekwondo W White/Black/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Is an Effortless "Ballerina" Stepper
    • Sneakers
  • JAY-Z Suddenly Swapped Swoosh Sneakers for... Bad Bunny's Stripes?
    • Style
  • Bad Bunny's Beautiful adidas Sneaker Hits Home (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Just Got Blue-tifully Better
    • Sneakers
  • From adidas to Converse, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Converse's Got Its Own Wonderfully Beefy Dad Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle Is So Wrong That It's Right
    • Sneakers
  • In Bottega Veneta PJs, A$AP Rocky Redefines Stupid Suave Sleepwear
    • Style
  • adidas' Timeless Basketball Shoe Is Having a Incredibly Stylish Revival
    • Sneakers
  • A Brief Guide To Skatewear Essential Brands To Have In Your Rotation
    • Street Style
  • Sasha Obama Is the People's Princess of Gen Z Style
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now