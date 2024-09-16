Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle Is So Wrong That It's Right

Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle sneaker centers around the idea of "right thing, wrong place," resulting in an adidas sneaker that's so imperfect that it is, well, perfect.

Based on the first reveal, Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle wasn't your average Gazelle. The sneaker boasted breeze-welcoming holes on the toe (unheard of) and came with an off-center T-toe.

Oh, and you know those little size tags on the inside of adidas shoes? Well, Bad Bunny smacked it right on the outside heel.

What's more, Bad Bunny's disruptive adidas Gazelles comes wrapped in this rotation-ready "Core White" colorway, which kind of reminded me of a classic Samba scheme. Extra trippy.

Although, many believed the above Gazelle would be first to release. Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle sneaker debuted in a limited edition blue colorway, nodding to the beautiful beach scenes in San Juan (ICYMI: Bad Bunny is a proud Puerto Rican).

The time has finally come for Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle "Core White" sneaker to release. The pairs are scheduled to drop on September 21 at adidas and select stores. However, fans can enter the raffle for the shoes on adidas' CONFIRMED app starting September 16.

Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle collaboration is one of his best sneakers yet, hands down. The musician's previous efforts are nice, but his latest adidas sneakers are noiceee. Maybe it's because they feel less Bad Bunny-ish and more Benito — at least, that's what indicated with his name stamped on the Gazelle's heel.

Bad Bunny's adidas Gazelle sneakers even echo his recent, more lowkey style, maintaining his adventurous spirit but in a more subtle way.

Between the artist's Gazelles and those ballerina-inspired shoes, Bad Bunny is embarking on a new era with his adidas shoes, reinterpreting his meaningful, bold design language in more clever ways.

Regardless of what it is, Jay-Z approves.