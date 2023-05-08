Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Valterri Bottas Celebrate PUMA x F1

in CultureWords By Matteo Mobilio

On May 4, amidst the chaos consuming the Miami Autodrome three days before its main feat, one paddock was already celebrating. Champagne spilled — purposely and accidentally — onto the floor as PUMA and Formula 1 execs celebrated their finally-announced exclusive partnership for all F1 merch through the 2024 season.

Just outside the paddock, A$AP Rocky posed for photos with fans and friends, sporting unreleased PUMA kicks that no one could identify. Elsewhere, Skepta calmly sipped an iced cocktail, completely kitted out in a PUMA tracksuit.

June Ambrose – the legendary stylist and designer behind some of hip hop’s most iconic looks (see: Missy Elliott, Diddy, JAY-Z) chatted to the gathered crowd about the significance of the major brand partnership as well as the history of motorsport in American fashion.

“We were using [motorsport] in music videos, taking inspiration from the culture and recreating it in luxury fabrics," Ambrose recalled.

Ambrose, who's currently serving as the Creative Director for PUMA's basketball-centric Hoops line, also designed the just-dropped PUMA x Ferrari collaboration, which she effortlessly sported at the Formula 1 press conference.

We won’t be seeing any official merch from PUMA and F1 until February 2024 but it seems evident that PUMA’s lined up the right people to do something exciting in the racing space.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • workwear jackets

    Workwear Jackets Work in All Seasons, But Mostly Spring

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    From Climbing to Catwalks: The Complete History of Carabiners

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Wait's Over For A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland

    Sneakers
  • luxury summer shirts

    10 of the Best Luxury Shirts for Summer 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

    Design
  • adidas ultraboost

    10 of the Best adidas Ultraboost to Buy Right Now

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023