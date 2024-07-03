Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Is an Effortless "Ballerina" Stepper

Fresh off a restock of their previous collaborations, Bad Bunny and adidas appear to be making room for the next chapter of their relationship.

This seemingly next phase has already enjoyed beautiful Gazelle sneakers (Jay-Z even approves). Even with more Gazelles sitting in the vault and patiently waiting to be unleashed, Bad Bunny is already out teasing an entirely new adidas shoe.

As he matched 'fits with rekindled flame Kendall Jenner, recently, there was no better opportunity for Benito to reveal his latest shoe, a so-called "ballerina" adidas sneaker.

Bad Bunny's adidas "ballerina" sneaker seems to be based on adidas' Taekwondo model, not the recent slim leather revival.

Backgrid / adidas Originals

Instead, Bad Bunny's versions pull inspiration more so from the 2019 pair crafted with foot-hugging canvas and a scrunchie-style collar. And admittedly, they do kind of look like ballerina shoes...if the dancer was a Three Stripes fan.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Based on these pictures, the adidas "ballerina" shoes received the classic Bad Bunny makeover, reimagined with astonishingly neat details and stylish flair.

On the Bad Bunny "ballerina" shoes, the musician opts for a normal collar rather than the elastic detailing.

The Three-Stripes logos look slightly raised, while the shoe gets a nice standard gum sole for the foundation.

adidas Originals

As the sneaker offers up convenient adjustable laces for easy on-off ability, Bad Bunny and adidas top the "ballerina" steppers off with classic splashes of off-white and black hues.

Backgrid / adidas Originals

adidas confirmed that the "ballerina" sneakers are part of Bad Bunny's ongoing collaboration with adidas. While there is no release timing for the shoes just yet, it's safe to assume that they'll drop soon, considering Bad Bunny's already flexing them during date night.