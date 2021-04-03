The Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Low "Pink Easter Egg" Is Still Available Here

For the first time ever, we’re bypassing the chocolate easter eggs this year for a different easter egg altogether. This one’s pastel pink and features an upper, sole unit, and some sweet details. That’s right, it’s Bad Bunny’s newest take on the retro-favorite adidas Forum Low and it drops on Sunday 4th April, but you can get your hands on the Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Low "Pink Easter Egg" at StockX.

The adidas Forum originally dropped in 1984 but, like many other overlooked retro silhouettes, has made a resurgence lately. It’s been the focus of more than one celebrity reup, too, after Beyoncé redressed the silhouette for her most recent IVY PARK collection. This isn’t the first time that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has redesigned the Forum either, having released a tonal-brown pair back in March.

Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Low "Pink Easter Egg" drops in perfect time for a pastel punch this spring/summer. Boasting a high-quality leather and suede upper, the basketball-turned-lifestyle design features highlights in the form of an adjustable toggle that runs around the heel and a heavy-duty buckle across the tongue. An extra pair of tongue covers are included with the box for a touch of personalization.

StockX market data already shows a 52-week high point of $800 with an average selling price of $650. These numbers indicate the hype surrounding the Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Low "Pink Easter Egg", so if you missed out on the raffles, secure a certified-authentic pair at StockX.

