Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold

The adidas x Bad Bunny Ballerina sneaker in "bold gold" is everything it sounds like: This is a very bold, very gold take on a dainty ballerina shoe.

Based on the adidas Taekwondo, a flat-soled, low-profile model slowly being resurrected as a lifestyle sneaker, Bad Bunny's Ballerina sneakers take the current trend for thin-soled footwear to new lengths.

Not only is there just the slightest slither of a sole unit emerging from beneath this sneaker’s upper, but there’s also a large portion of the sole missing in the middle.

It’s not quite a “barefoot” sneaker, but the sole unit is barely there.

This Bad Bunny collaboration has been doing the rounds for some time, with the Puerto Rican musician wearing the shoe since last summer. However, we’re only just nearing its release.

Uploaded onto the website of LA-based retailer Sneaker Politics is a “bold gold” rendition of the shoe. While most of the leaked images of the sneaker have shown it in simple black and white makeovers, this is a bright yellow (or should I say, gold) variation of the shoe.

According to the Sneaker Politics website, it is releasing the shoe on March 1. However, reports suggest the official release date is March 29.

Bad Bunny is on something of a roll at the beginning of 2025. He's dropped a new album, is delivering style moments, and now his highly anticipated thin-soled sneaker is finally set to be released.

Bad Bunny is always pretty omnipresent, but he's really got a lot going on right now.