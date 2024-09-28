Vans’ Most Timeless Skate Shoes Have That BAL Glow Now

Vans' most popular skate shoes have been getting the royal treatment lately.

BAPE's camouflage print just covered the Vans Old Skool sneaker, while Tokyo Design Collective put a Harajuku punk spin on the classic Vans Slip-on. By enlisting these fashion collaborators, Vans' beloved models have felt fresh and extra fashionable recently.

Vans' skate shows are now glowing (again), thanks to BAL.

The skate brand joined forces with Tokyo-based label BAL for some bright updates on Vans' classic skate shoes, like the Authentic and Old Skool models.

Bal's Vans skate shoes feature UV graphics that react to sunlight and glow-in-the-dark graphics that, well, glow in dark settings. Basically, the Vans sneakers will appear white or light pink during the day, topped with artsy graphics that add a cool touch.

But when the sun goes down, BAL's spin transforms into a spooky bright green design, which looks appropriate for the approaching Halloween festivities. The shoes even drop on September 29, just before October kicks off.

In September, Vans introduced another glowing skate shoe with Better Gift Shop and AOI Industry. For the collab, a classic Slip-on was stamped with starry, glow-in-the-dark embellishments.

With all the new glow-in-the-dark Vans, day and nighttime skate sessions just got easier (extra steezy, too).