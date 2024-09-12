Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans Simple Slip-On Sneaker Gets a Glow-Up

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Better gift shop
OTW by Vans, a more premium, fashion-forward sublabel of Vans, has been finding ways to elevate one of the Californian skate brand’s earliest models, the Vans Classic Slip-On. 

Whether it's turning the shoe into an ultra-luxe pair of leather steppers or making it into a canvas for art, Vans' most simple sneaker is looking a lot less… well, simple these days. 

Together with Canadian retailer Better Gift Shop and Japanese independent label AOI Industry, Vans OTW has another upgraded slip-on joining the pack. This time around, the Vans Slip On is getting decorated with AOI Industry’s signature embroidery.

Covering the canvas upper of the collaborative sneaker, small snowflake-shaped embroidery emerges. These pieces of embellishment are clear to see dotted all around the shoe, however, they really start to become apparent once the sun goes down.

Each small embroidered shape on the Vans OTW Slip-On is created with glow-in-the-dark thread. The brand calls this “KiraKira” embroidery, a Japanese term that roughly translates to shining. 

As part of an exhibition that AOI Industry is holding at Better Gift Shop, the sneakers will be released on September 13 via the Canadian store and the Vans OTW website.

Now, who is going to be the first person to record a skate clip wearing these in the dark?

