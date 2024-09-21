Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans Gives Harajuku Style a Pleasantly Punk Spin

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Vans’ Tokyo Design Collective’s third capsule collection marries an unlikely duo.`

The skate brand’s sub-label tapped guest designers Shinsuke Nakada and Tadayuki Kato once again to add a little spice to its newest collection. And once again, the results showcase the innovation of the two creatives.

Vans’ Tokyo Design Collective “Harajuku Punk” combines just that: Harajuku and punk. More specifically, ‘90s Harajuku style and the London punk scene

It can be tricky to blend a style that is cemented in another century with an ever-evolving one, but this capsule managed just fine. Maybe it helps that this isn’t the first time the Japanese designers have paid homage to Harajuku. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For their debut collection with Tokyo Design Collective, Kato and Nakada took inspiration from ‘90s fashion of the Japanese district, resulting in a seven piece apparel capsule. The Vans capsule used hi-tech, multi-functional design and oh so many pockets.

Now that this is their third capsule and they clearly got ‘90s Harajuku fashion down, the designers are pushing boundaries by combining the style with punk.

For starters, Kato and Nakada reimagine Vans’ classic Slip-On model in two new hues. One iteration is a gray plaid-patterned colorway, with black eyelet accents, while the second uses white eyelets that pop against the stark black base.

The apparel portion of the capsule uses neutral, solid pieces that allow the shoes to take center stage. The Vans Tokyo Design Collective “Harajuku Punk” collection features an array of lightweight outerwear, from a reversible puffer coach jacket to half-zip sweaters.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The capsule, which was released on September 21, is proof that unexpected collabs can mesh well, but adding in two visionary designers certainly helps the case.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
