BAPE & Vans' Skate Shoes Prove Great Collabs Can Be Simple

Think of something synonymous with Vans and you’ll likely picture the SoCal Skatewear label’s OG shoes: the Old Skool and Sk8-Mid. Think of something synonymous with BAPE and you’ll likely picture the Japanese streetwear label’s archetypal Cloud Camo print. But what about the two together? Well, look no further.

BAPE and Vans are teaming up once again, continuing their history of delivering bold, statement-making footwear. This latest collaboration celebrates the non-conformist spirit of '90s streetwear— a time when possibilities seemed endless and luxury houses hadn’t yet embraced streetwear culture. A time a little more rough around the edges and where skate shoes were (almost) only for skaters. Simpler times.

The Vans x BAPE collaboration features fresh takes on traditional Vans Old Skool and Sk8-Mid silhouettes, each incorporating BAPE’s signature style.

The Old Skool gets the true BAPE treatment as the Japanese brand introduces its distinctive camo pattern across the quarter panels and adds a vulcanized rubber design featuring BAPE’s Shark symbol on the forefoot. Meanwhile, the Sk8-Mid showcases the classic green camo canvas and reimagines Vans’ iconic Sidestripe by integrating BAPE’s STA logo.

This collaboration, set to drop on July 27 online and in Bape’s UK retail shops, is a dream come true for fans of both brands as it blends classic elements with designs that pay homage to ‘90s streetwear.

The combination of Vans’ timeless silhouettes with BAPE’s unique flair combines the main selling points of both brands without over-complicating the design.

