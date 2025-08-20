Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Ridiculously Cute Air Jordan 1 Has Labubu Rizz

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Bandai
1 / 6

What’s rarer than a pair of Jordan 1 “Breds”? A pair you can’t even wear. Bandai Namco, the same company behind Gundam kits, Naruto figures, and Dragon Ball Z collectibles, just shrunk the Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 into palm-sized toy grails at 5.6% the size but still 100% sneaker flex. 

In the “Bandai Namco x Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 Miniature Collection,” each mini Jordan shoe replicates classic colorways with ridiculous precision, from the infamous “Bred” and “Chicago” to “Shadow” and “Reverse Shadow” plus two mystery pairs hidden in the mix. 

Shop Nike
If that’s not enough, Bandai is also serving a full model kit version of the Jordan 1, letting you piece together the upper, sole, and overlays like you’re building Gundam but in sneaker form.

It’s the same playbook Nike ran with LEGO: how do you make an already collectible shoe even more collectible? Shrink it, gamify it, “labubu-fying” it. 

Bandai’s Jordan 1s live in that same sweet spot of inner child nostalgia and grown-up fashion hype, echoing Labubu’s cutesy dominance across the intersecting worlds of fits and collectibles. A deadly combo to be sure. 

The Bandai Namco x Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 Miniature Collection is available exclusively through the Gashapon Online website, with a lineup of 18 mini-sneakers and those two secret colorways waiting to be unboxed. 

Good luck copping, this might be the first Jordan release that sells out without anyone ever lacing them up.

