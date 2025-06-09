Even the Labubu Is Wearing Carhartt

Seemingly everyone has Labubu fever, from high-school kids to NBA stars. Now, Pharrell joins the fray.

Specifically, Pharrell's JOOPITER auction house is selling a collection of Labubu dolls dressed in bespoke sacai x Carhartt WIP onesies created for K-Pop boy-band SEVENTEEN.

Lots to unpack there. So, let's start at the beginning.

SEVENTEEN has an existing relationship with sacai, having worn the Japanese clothing label with some frequency over the past few years. And sacai founder Chitose Abe is, of course, famously close with JOOPITER founder Pharrell. The precedent was therefore set.

And this auction is timed to the launch of a new music video for SEVENTEEN's "Bad Influence," which was — of course! — produced by Pharrell.

It's a fairly concise affair given the many previous JOOPITER auctions of varying expansiveness.

But there's still ample intrigue to be found.

One of the items includes a bespoke jacket worn in the video, for instance, and another is a T-shirt signed by all the members.

But the Labubu is the crown jewel.

14 individual dolls are available, all clad in special sacai x Carhartt WIP suits that unfortunately were never produced in human size during any of the previous collaborations. They all wear unique necklaces and SEVENTEEN branding on the rear but only one is a special Pharrell-approved variation.

Yes, it's a Labubu blind box — just like the real deal.

Bidding is underway on JOOPITER's website as part of the larger auction that ends on June 18. But only true Labubu heads need apply: On the first day of the auction alone, prices skyrocketed past $1,400. That's about 1,000 times more than a normal blind-box Labubu doll.

Then again, is the normal Labubu wearing sacai x Carhartt WIP?