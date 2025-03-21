Even Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low dreams of being a crisp pair of jeans.

It's not all denim like we've seen on previous Nike jean sneaker, or "jeaker," efforts. Actually, the newest shrunken Jordan 1 sneakers showcase a mix of various blue denims (jean Swoosh included) and sleek leather textures. The results are a clean, stylish take on the low-rise Jordan model.

What's more, the jean Jordan 1 Lows are complete with yellow-ish gold contrast stitching and branding moments, which perfectly complements the denim moments of the shoe.

Breathable denim on ankle-bearing sneakers? These Jordans are more than ready for that fresh summer breeze.

This year, the Jordan 1 Lows look to truly follow in the Jordan 1 Highs footsteps. The low-top model is slated to receive classic High treatments, like the "Rookie of the Year," "Royal," and "Black Toe." It's also worth pointing out that the taller, famous brother model got a patchwork denim makeover last year. Now, the Jordan 1 Low wants its own jean moment this year.

The Jordan 1 Low joins a crazy lineup of denim Nikes anticipated for the year, too. The sportswear giant is also expected to release some jean Jordan 4s and Air Max 95 collaboration with denim god Levi's.

Jeakers community, 2025 is your year.