Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: BAPE's MSCHF Boots Are Real But They Can't Hurt You

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

Exhausted by the many iterations of MSCHF's Big Red Boot? Too bad! The enormous, Astro Boy-inspired rubber shoe is back in BAPE form, as the Japanese streetwear label arrived to Tokyo Fashion Week on August 31 with a camo-covered take on the inimitable MSCHF Boot.

Debuted during BAPE's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, BAPE's MSCHF Boot is rich with the Japanese label's signature APE HEAD Camouflage. This is the first time that the MSCHF Boot has worn camo but, really, it's most notable as by far the most graphic MSCHF Boot thus far.

A representative for MSCHF provided first-look imagery to Highsnobiety and confirmed that the BAPE Boots are not an official collaboration.

1 / 2
Courtesy

Given MSCHF and BAPE's shared proclivity for team-ups, though, let's assume that the collaborative door remains wide open.

In the meantime, all we've got are MSCHF Boots enveloped in BAPE Camo, which certainly ain't nothing.

1 / 2
Courtesy

BAPE's SS24 fashion show was a sequel of sorts to its first runway show, held in New York earlier this year under the guise of being the 30th anniversary BAPE HEADS presentation.

BAPE SS24 was comparatively more focused, which makes sense: BAPE's New York show wrangled nearly a half-dozen different sub-labels, whereas this show showcased just one BAPE collection.

1 / 1
Courtesy

There were adidas collaborations and typical BAPE fare — printed hoodies, sporty track jackets, denim shorts — all over the place but the custom MSCHF Boots were the runway show's big takeaway.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

MSCHF has been on a real tear with its Boots as of late.

The original Big Red Boot effectively broke the internet when it debuted back in February, inspiring a restock, new colorways, and even a Crocs collaboration that was immediately co-signed by K-Pol idols, Maluma, and Lil Durk.

BAPE is the first fashion label to not only grant MSCHF's Boots its approval but also remix the shoe to meet its own taste. In fact, BAPE is arguably the largest fashion label to partner with MSCHF at all, making this a pretty big win for the Brooklyn-based collective.

Plus, taking the immediate virality of MSCHF's Boots into consideration, it fits that they'd stick around for a while.

The shock factor has worn down over time but the novelty of seeing the Boots reformatted into fresh configurations lingers.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • latest sneakers
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    IWC’s Roving Big Pilot Watch Exhibition Finally Goes Digital
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Adam Sandler's Big Shorts Strike Again
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Summer, We're Big on Big Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nur Abbas for Goldwin 0
    Ex-YEEZY Designer Nur Abbas Has Big Plans For Goldwin 0
    • Style
  • Designer Yohji Yamamoto, seen wearing a black outfit, is opening a New York store on September 1, 2023
    After a Decade Away, Yohji Yamamoto Finally Reopens American Store
    • Style
  • mini-gamescon
    MINI Gave Sneak Peeks of Its New Family Car at Gamescom
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • fashion-family
    The Fashion Families of Neu York
    • Culture
  • BAPE & MSCHF's pink and green camo-covered Big Red Boot, seen worn by models during the Tokyo Fashion Week runway show
    EXCLUSIVE: The BAPE x MSCHF Boot Is Real But It Can't Hurt You
    • Sneakers
  • Chanel
    A Long-Deserved Coco Chanel Exhibit Is Finally Coming
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023