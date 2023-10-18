Sorry, but MSCHF's big boots aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

MSCHF's viral rubber cartoonishly big boot surfaced in a stealthy black colorway worn by videographer and content creator Javel Berlin.

Another custom? Nope. New MSCHF boot, baby. MSCHF confirmed with Highsnobiety that this is the first official glimpse at the upcoming Big Black Boot.

MSCHF's Big Black boot has no release date let alone any solid drop details or even any official imagery. But with early looks starting to roll in, we have a feeling that the nutty shoe's release isn't far off.

In addition to the black iteration, the Brooklyn-based collective recently cooked up another bizarre big boot, this time in collaboration with Crocs. This SpongeBob-ified version made its Paris Fashion Week debut courtesy of Tommy Cash ahead of the Rick Owens show in late June.

Like the Big Black Boot, we're patiently awaiting drop details for the big bright yellow boots that look like Crocs' beloved clogs all grown-up.

We can't talk about any MSCHF boot without mentioning the OG Big Red Boot, of course.

MSCHF's IRL Astro Boy boots are easily one of the biggest and wildest footwear moments of 2023, unquestionably. It took over every inch of the internet (and real-life) weeks before its release, from "hear me out" social media think-pieces to consistent celeb co-signs.

Even after the shoe dropped (and sold out), the MSCHF boots thrived. While MSCHF's boots did serious numbers on the resale market, laughable dupes also hit the scene in the same breath. A couple of creative custom concepts also came out of it, including black ones, ironically.

With this black colorway, MSCHF's boot actually matches the mimics.

MSCHF gave the boot that started it all one last hurrah with a restock last month, too, but as the big black boot indicates, the MSCHF boot saga is far from over just yet.