Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

First Look: MSCHF's Big Black Boot

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Sorry, but MSCHF's big boots aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

MSCHF's viral rubber cartoonishly big boot surfaced in a stealthy black colorway worn by videographer and content creator Javel Berlin.

Another custom? Nope. New MSCHF boot, baby. MSCHF confirmed with Highsnobiety that this is the first official glimpse at the upcoming Big Black Boot.

MSCHF's Big Black boot has no release date let alone any solid drop details or even any official imagery. But with early looks starting to roll in, we have a feeling that the nutty shoe's release isn't far off.

In addition to the black iteration, the Brooklyn-based collective recently cooked up another bizarre big boot, this time in collaboration with Crocs. This SpongeBob-ified version made its Paris Fashion Week debut courtesy of Tommy Cash ahead of the Rick Owens show in late June.

Like the Big Black Boot, we're patiently awaiting drop details for the big bright yellow boots that look like Crocs' beloved clogs all grown-up.

We can't talk about any MSCHF boot without mentioning the OG Big Red Boot, of course.

MSCHF's IRL Astro Boy boots are easily one of the biggest and wildest footwear moments of 2023, unquestionably. It took over every inch of the internet (and real-life) weeks before its release, from "hear me out" social media think-pieces to consistent celeb co-signs.

Even after the shoe dropped (and sold out), the MSCHF boots thrived. While MSCHF's boots did serious numbers on the resale market, laughable dupes also hit the scene in the same breath. A couple of creative custom concepts also came out of it, including black ones, ironically.

With this black colorway, MSCHF's boot actually matches the mimics.

MSCHF gave the boot that started it all one last hurrah with a restock last month, too, but as the big black boot indicates, the MSCHF boot saga is far from over just yet.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Rib Tank
entire studios
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Temo
Port Tanger
$320
Image on Highsnobiety
Heavy Hood
entire studios
$76
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Black Sneakers for Any Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MSCHF: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Art Collective
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Well, *Those* MSCHF Boots Are Back
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Steve Aoki Won't Let MSCHF's Big Red Boots Go
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A close-up photo of Wales Bonner's adidas Samba sneaker collab
    Wales Bonner's Samba Shoes Are Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety
    Run DMC x adidas: The Original Collab That Changed Sneakers Forever
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • A detailed photograph of UNDERCOVER & The North Face's collaborative Soukuu collection
    The North Face x UNDERCOVER Is Way Overdue
    • Style
  • Arsham x Hot Wheels
    Mattel Creations Presents: Daniel Arsham X Hot Wheels, An Imaginative Exploration Of A Timeless Toy
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
  • Crocs and Demon Slayer 2023 collab
    Set Your Heart Ablaze With Demon Slayer Crocs
    • Sneakers
  • JW Anderson Chain Loafer
    (Un) Chained Melody - An Ode to JW Anderson Chain Mules
    • Footwear
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023