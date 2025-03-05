A New York Surf Brand Uncovers Barbour's Long-Forgotten Motorbiking Legacy

Barbour jackets and activities in the British countryside go hand-in-hand. The heritage label is known for inventing rugged outerwear to assist in activities like horseriding, fishing, and, erm, motorbike racing?

Thanks to the success of its waxed outerwear styles introduced in the ‘80s (these mainly being its Bedale and Beaufort jackets), Barbour’s motorbiking heritage has been somewhat forgotten. But New York-based surfwear and lifestyle label Saturdays NYC is here to uncover it.

From 1936 to 1977, practically every British International motocrycling team was decked out in Barbour gear that looks similar to the outerwear in this Saturdays NYC collaboration.

Barbour 1 / 14

The two brands looked to the Barbour International A7 jacket, introduced in 1936 for the International Six Day Trials (ISDT), for inspiration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Reimagined in a lighter weight waxed cotton fabric, the jacket retains practical features from the original jacket, such as its angled chest map pocket (very useful in the days before satnav systems). A diagonal stripe, a signature Saturdays NYC motif, is also added to the back of the jacket.

Arriving alongside a graphic sweatshirt and T-shirt, this second collaboration between Barbour and Saturdays NYC will be available to shop from March 6.

Shortly after Noah turned Barbour jackets into beachwear, another New York-based brand puts an unexpected spin on Barbour's classic waxed cotton outerwear.