Streamlining the Other Classic Timberland Boot

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
BEAMS
The updates apparent within BEAMS' Timberland Field Boot are not loud. They are purposeful, however, a reminder that the 6" isn't the only Timberland boot worth talking about.

For its latest Timberland update — one of many! — the Japanese mega-retailer leans into the familiar DNA of Timberland’s rugged footwear, keeping the American label's wheat nubuck fabric, chunky sole, and workwear swagger intact.

BEAMS’ key update is the GORE-TEX membrane that lines the shoe, a common upgrade across its many footwear collabs.

More subtly, BEAMS also streamlined the Field Boot, slimming the toebox, lowering the collar is lower, and tightening the shoe's silhouette to create the definitive version of an all-time mid-top shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

BEAMS has been reworking Timbs for years, from the 7-Eye Lug that turned a preppy moc into a mountain boot to Ray BEAMS puffing the ankle to create a footwear down jacket.

BEAMS
The Timberland x BEAMS Field Boot GTX, dropping on October 11 via BEAMS and Timberland’s websites for around $220, has the same pragmatic approach as its predecessors.

While Timberland’s language has always been utility and blue-collar grit, BEAMS speaks the dialect of reinterpretation, translating Americana with quiet purpose. This is delicate work that exists in nuances that require keen eyes both to translate and appreciate.

