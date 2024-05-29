BEAMS Made Timberland’s Preppiest Shoe Into a Rugged Hiking Boot

Throughout their longstanding partnership, BEAMS and Timberland have created collaborative takes on pretty much all of Timberland’s most famous shoes (and to great effect).

However, their latest collaboration opts for something more niche in the form of an archival banger that hasn't been in the limelight for some time: the Timberland 7-Eye Lug.

A moccasin that was popular in the ‘90s, the 7-Eye Lug is a high-top version of Timberland's 3-Eye Lug boat shoe (which BEAMS also collaborated on last year). It takes the slim-fitting, preppy boat shoe and morphs it into something more bulky, rugged, and outdoorsy.

Unlike BEAMS and Timberland’s previous, GORE-TEX-heavy offerings, this old-school outdoor boot also uses old-school technology to keep it weatherproof, crafted from oiled leather that provides water-repellent properties.

This is the first time the shoe has been reissued in its root beer and green colorway for 20 years. The classic boot officially returns on June 1 when it is released via BEAMS stores before hitting Timberland stores on June 14.

The boat shoe, a silhouette synonymous with the excellent, WASP-y style of Ivy Leaguers has unfortunately fallen out of favor in recent years. However, the preppy style of footwear is slowly redeeming itself and regaining the hearts of the style-conscious.

Miu Miu, a brand that has been ever-pertinent in high-fashion of late, has spearheaded the return of the boat shoe alongside the likes of A-COLD-WALL*, Aimé Leon Dore, LOEWE, and Our Legacy Workshop.

Just as the boat shoe is making its big return, BEAMS and Timberland are going one step further: they’re bringing back the boat boot.