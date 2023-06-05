Sign up to never miss a drop
BEAMS' GORE-TEX Timberlands Are Blue Collar But Better

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
BEAMS is really good at designing collaborative shoes, which is good because the Japanese retailer does a TON of them. Like, we're talking over a half-dozen unique styles this year alone, with brands as disparate as New Balance, Salomon, and Mizuno, to name a few.

Next up is Timberland, a longtime BEAMS partner. Together, the duo are reintroducing a particularly tasty mid-top boot that revives an old-school Timberland shoe with BEAMS flair. And, by "BEAMS flair," I mean GORE-TEX lining and a great campaign.

Like its excellent LL Bean collaboration, BEAMS' Summer 2023 Timberland team-up tackles a terrific shoe with wonderful photographs and clever little design cues.

The boot at the heart of the matter is an ankle-high moc-toed boot that updates an old-school Timberland design that's no longer produced but remains popular in Japan. The nameless shoe's design legacy can be traced to several modern day Timbs, like the Oakwell boot.

BEAMS' Japanese press release claims that the shoe hasn't been produced for over a decade, which is technically true.

BEAMS' Timberland boots, which go up for sale on BEAMS' site June 10 (¥30,800 or about $220), were actually beaten to the punch by tastemaking Japanese trek outfitter The Apartment in May 2023.

The Apartment was technically the first to properly bring back the beautifully girthy moc-toed Timberlands, though it opted for a more organic palette while BEAMS leaned into the timeless Timberland "Wheat" makeup.

Either way, you're getting slip-resistant shoes with Timberland's tough laces and GORE-TEX lining, the perfect cherry on top (or on bottom) of any '90s-inspired outfit. Pair with giant polo shirt and equally gargantuan denim shorts to taste.

Timberland hasn't really channeled its workwear inclinations with most of its recent partnerships, which makes this BEAMS effort extra special. While BEAMS and fellow Japanese juggernaut nonnative tackle blue collar Timbs, Western labels like Aimé Leon Dore and A-COLD-WALL* have instead cleaned up its shoes with more minimalist makeups.

No complaints either way, really, it all looks pretty great.

