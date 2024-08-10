Timberland’s Timeless Boot Is Now Perfectly Puffed

Over fifty years in, Timberland keeps its “Timbs” fresh, courtesy of glazed remixes by Veneda Carter and even Louis Vuitton monogram showers.

With its latest collaboration, Timberland advances its longstanding friendship with BEAMS, teaming up with its womenswear line, Ray BEAMS, for a puffed-up spin on its iconic 8-inch boot (that's 8, not 6-inch, BTW).

The newest team-up from Timberland and Ray BEAMS preserves several classic details from the Timberland boot. The high-cut model is again covered in the standard “wheat”-colored waterproof material and features the unmistakable yellow and brown workwear laces seen on nearly every pair of Timbs over the years.

Subtle details, on the other hand, speak to the collaborative effort. Most notably, the Timberland boot earned a new puffer jacket. The shoe’s famously padded ankle has been reimagined with some extra padding, resulting in a new puffer (x5) collar.

In addition to the standard colorway, the Timbs shoelaces come in limited edition pink and gray, nodding to the Japanese brand. Ray BEAMS and Timberland offer the shoelaces in sets of two, allowing fans to play around with the options for a more personalized look.

BEAMS

Finally, the Timberland boot’s insole and the attached leather tag get stamped with logos from each brand.

In case you’re wondering, the Ray BEAMS x Timberland 8-inch puffer boots will be up for grabs on August 17, just in time to add to your fall collection. The boots will retail for $300, or 44,000 yen, on BEAMS’ website.

Ray BEAMS’ Timberland boots may not be out yet, but familiar faces are already out casually teasing them. Specifically, K-pop group and cover alum NewJeans recently laced up in the puffer Timbs, pairing the shoes with baggy shorts and rugby tops for a serious 90’s look.

Of course, a musical group like NewJeans looks good in Timberland’s boots. Timberland and music have been synonymous for decades. Although the brand was intended for blue-collar workers, ‘90s hip-hop artists, from Tupac to Wu-Tang Clan, rocked the boots as part of everyday fits. And the rest is fashion history.

Three decades later, Timberland remains relevant in music, culture, and all of its successful collaborations — Ray BEAMs' puffed-up Timberland boots included.