Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Monster

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Benedict Cumberbatch is a monster. Well, he plays one on TV: the veteran actor was seen filming a scene for forthcoming Netflix show Eric and, uh, he looks a little different.

On May 19, Cumberbatch was seen during a shoot in New York's Central Park, where he walked around in era-appropriate costumeEric takes place in the '80s — before he changed into his far more interesting costume: a giant monster outfit.

Eric, according to Netflix, is a six-episode thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent Anderson, a "professionally volatile... puppet maker and puppeteer" for a children's show who snaps when his nine-year-old son suddenly vanishes.

Anderson's coping method of choice: desperate attempts to get Eric, his son's puppet OC, on TV.

"As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home," according to Netflix.

Thus, it's plot-relevant for Benedict Cumberbatch to walk around New York in a giant monster costume.

I can't say that it's Cumby's best look or that "Cumby" is even the right nickname. Like, "Benny" is too generic, "Cumberbatch" is too long," and all the fake ones that the internet devised for him are too long.

Anyways, Cumby's monster get-up may not be his most flattering outfit but it's actually pretty name-appropriate.

Has Benedict Cumberbatch ever played a character that better fits the name "Benedict Cumberbatch" than this Jim Henson wannabe? Like, if you'd never heard of Cumberbatch before and I showed you a picture of this monster character and said its name was "Benedict Cumberbatch" and it lives in the marshmallow fields of Neverland, that'd make sense, right?

Cumby doesn't do a lot of fantasy movies besides those Marvel joints and The Hobbit, I guess but, if they ever make a biographical Benedict Cumberbatch film, maybe he can have a magical friend named Kenedict Bumberbatch or something of that nature.

Banister Crumblebench? Bumblesnuff Crimpysnitch? The possibilities are endless.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    30 Years of BAPE Deserves Two Shades of adidas

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Time To Spin That Track With DJ THC and Levi's 1873 XX Waist Overalls

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme Is Dead, Long Live Supreme

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No More Sneakers: Kanye Is Just Wearing Socks Now

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for Reimagining

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023