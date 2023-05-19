Benedict Cumberbatch is a monster. Well, he plays one on TV: the veteran actor was seen filming a scene for forthcoming Netflix show Eric and, uh, he looks a little different.

On May 19, Cumberbatch was seen during a shoot in New York's Central Park, where he walked around in era-appropriate costume — Eric takes place in the '80s — before he changed into his far more interesting costume: a giant monster outfit.

Eric, according to Netflix, is a six-episode thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent Anderson, a "professionally volatile... puppet maker and puppeteer" for a children's show who snaps when his nine-year-old son suddenly vanishes.

Anderson's coping method of choice: desperate attempts to get Eric, his son's puppet OC, on TV.

"As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home," according to Netflix.

Thus, it's plot-relevant for Benedict Cumberbatch to walk around New York in a giant monster costume.

I can't say that it's Cumby's best look or that "Cumby" is even the right nickname. Like, "Benny" is too generic, "Cumberbatch" is too long," and all the fake ones that the internet devised for him are too long.

Anyways, Cumby's monster get-up may not be his most flattering outfit but it's actually pretty name-appropriate.

Has Benedict Cumberbatch ever played a character that better fits the name "Benedict Cumberbatch" than this Jim Henson wannabe? Like, if you'd never heard of Cumberbatch before and I showed you a picture of this monster character and said its name was "Benedict Cumberbatch" and it lives in the marshmallow fields of Neverland, that'd make sense, right?

Cumby doesn't do a lot of fantasy movies besides those Marvel joints and The Hobbit, I guess but, if they ever make a biographical Benedict Cumberbatch film, maybe he can have a magical friend named Kenedict Bumberbatch or something of that nature.

Banister Crumblebench? Bumblesnuff Crimpysnitch? The possibilities are endless.